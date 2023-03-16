Road to Recovery | 26.73 lakh tourists visited Kashmir in 2022

Srinagar: With over 26.7 lakh tourist arrivals in 2022 – by far the highest number ever seen in the last three decades - Kashmir's tourism industry is finally on the road to recovery.

“This season we have seen a good flow of tourists. Over 1.88 crore tourists visited J&K during the previous year upto December 2022. Of this 26.73 lakh tourists visited Kashmir which is more than double the previous highest of 12.99 lakh in the year 2016," reads an official document of the J&K government.

Post-COVID era, Kashmir has witnessed tourist influx in all seasons, that too high-end tourists who enjoy a quality experience with superior services.

This high influx of tourists has, directly and indirectly, benefited the local populace and brought cheers on the face of people affiliated with the tourism sector, be it hotels, guest houses, houseboats, homestays, or other tourism services.