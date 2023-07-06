Roads in Pir Panjal witness traffic congestion

Rajouri: With the traffic authorities ordering diversion of the movement of empty fuel tankers between Srinagar and Jammu via Mughal Road, the roads in Rajouri and Poonch as well as Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway are witnessing severe traffic congestion.

The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police recently issued the order for diversion of traffic wherein it has been mentioned that empty fuel tankers as well as empty trucks would move from Srinagar to Jammu via Mughal Road.

Officials said that after this order was issued, the movement of these empty fuel tankers and trucks had witnessed a spurt.

Meanwhile, this movement has caused traffic congestion and frequent traffic jams on roads in Rajouri and Poonch, especially on Mughal Road and the roads connecting it as well as the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway.