Roads in Pir Panjal witness traffic congestion

Rajouri: With the traffic authorities ordering diversion of the movement of empty fuel tankers between Srinagar and Jammu via Mughal Road, the roads in Rajouri and Poonch as well as Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway are witnessing severe traffic congestion.
The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police recently issued the order for diversion of traffic wherein it has been mentioned that empty fuel tankers as well as empty trucks would move from Srinagar to Jammu via Mughal Road.
Officials said that after this order was issued, the movement of these empty fuel tankers and trucks had witnessed a spurt.
Meanwhile, this movement has caused traffic congestion and frequent traffic jams on roads in Rajouri and Poonch, especially on Mughal Road and the roads connecting it as well as the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway.
Alongside it, frequent traffic jams on Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway amid the ongoing highway upgradation work, is taking a toll on the life of people.
Locals said that the ongoing upgradation work on the highway was already delaying their journey period between Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu and now rise in the number of empty trucks plying between Srinagar and Jammu via Rajouri and Poonch was further increasing the journey period.
The locals called for a proper policy to improve this situation and to ensure smooth and hassle free movement of vehicles with minimal traffic congestion and jamming.
Deputy SP Traffic Rajouri-Poonch, Muhammad Nawaz told Greater Kashmir that around 400 trucks and empty fuel tankers were added to the existing traffic for the past few days.
“There is an increase in existing traffic during the last few days and around 400 more trucks as well as empty fuel tankers are plying on the road compared to the earlier traffic," he said.
Nawaz said that although there was some problem of traffic congestion on some roads, which are under maintenance and upgradation like the National Highway, Traffic Police authorities are making best possible efforts to minimise traffic congestion.
The Deputy SP appealed to people not to violate single-lane movement and to not resort to double-lane movement, especially on the highway and Mughal Road in order to ensure that traffic congestion remains minimal.