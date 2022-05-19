Rockslide blocks Srinagar-Leh Highway near Sonamarg

Ganderbal: A rockslide which occured on Wednesday evening near Rezan area of Sonamarg on Srinagar-Leh Highway in Ganderbal district blocked the road.
Eyewitness said that a huge rock along with some shooting stones hit Srinagar-Leh Highway near Rezan area on Srinagar-Leh Highway on Wednesday evening. They said in the incident, six members of a family who were travelling in a car at that time had a narrow escape as the rock hit the highway.
The slide occurred at the Z Morh Tunnel construction site with locals alleging that the construction works are being carried in the night time due to which there are apprehensions of such incidents which can prove deadly.
They said that the highway remains busy with the traffic movement throughout day and night. Soon after the incident police and officials from Z-Morh Tunnel visited the spot and machinery was put on job to clear the road of the rocks.
Tehsildar Gund, Javid Iqbal told Greater Kashmir that fortunately no one was injured in the incident, adding that the construction company management has been asked not to carry construction work during night time to avoid any damage or loss of human lives .
He said that the road restoration work is going in and will be restored within an hour. Meanwhile, a massive traffic jam was witnessed after the slide hit the road while police was on job to clear the road.