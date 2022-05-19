Rockslide blocks Srinagar-Leh Highway near Sonamarg

Ganderbal: A rockslide which occured on Wednesday evening near Rezan area of Sonamarg on Srinagar-Leh Highway in Ganderbal district blocked the road.

Eyewitness said that a huge rock along with some shooting stones hit Srinagar-Leh Highway near Rezan area on Srinagar-Leh Highway on Wednesday evening. They said in the incident, six members of a family who were travelling in a car at that time had a narrow escape as the rock hit the highway.