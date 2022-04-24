‘Role of Gram Panchayat, grassroots unit of democracy is very important’

Later, the Prime Minister, in his address, himself gave a brief account of his meeting with the Gram Panchayat members. He stressed that the role of Panchayat should deepen in planning and implementation of every project related to the development of the village. “With this, Panchayat will emerge as an important link in the achievement of national resolutions,” he added.

“Today, I have also got an opportunity to interact with the people’s representatives of the villages of the country, in the village of Palli. Many congratulations to Jammu and Kashmir for this big achievement and development works,” he said.

“This ‘Amrit Kaal’ of Independence is going to be the golden period of India. This resolve is going to be realized by Sabka Prayas. I learnt the real meaning of Sabka Prayas during interaction with the members of Palli Gram Panchayat. During the past fortnight or so, they have joined hands to provide food to all those guests visiting them for making arrangements for the visit or otherwise. I saluted their spirit,” the Prime Minister said.