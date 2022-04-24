‘Role of Gram Panchayat, grassroots unit of democracy is very important’

Palli (Samba): For Palli Gram Panchayat members, this was a momentous occasion as they got an opportunity to interact with the “Pradhan Sewak” of the country - Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday.
Interactive session at refurbished Panchayat building held before the Prime Minister’s address to the mammoth gathering.
Prime Minister stated that the role of the Gram Panchayat, the most grassroots unit of democracy was very important. Gram Panchayat members shared their experiences of transformation they were witnessing at the grass-roots.
Later, the Prime Minister, in his address, himself gave a brief account of his meeting with the Gram Panchayat members. He stressed that the role of Panchayat should deepen in planning and implementation of every project related to the development of the village. “With this, Panchayat will emerge as an important link in the achievement of national resolutions,” he added.
“Today, I have also got an opportunity to interact with the people’s representatives of the villages of the country, in the village of Palli. Many congratulations to Jammu and Kashmir for this big achievement and development works,” he said.
“This ‘Amrit Kaal’ of Independence is going to be the golden period of India. This resolve is going to be realized by Sabka Prayas. I learnt the real meaning of Sabka Prayas during interaction with the members of Palli Gram Panchayat. During the past fortnight or so, they have joined hands to provide food to all those guests visiting them for making arrangements for the visit or otherwise. I saluted their spirit,” the Prime Minister said.
Earlier during the function, a poor sound system irked both the media persons and the crowd. Even the dignitaries seemed not to be very happy with it. However, when the Prime Minister spoke, it was up to the mark.