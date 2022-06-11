Rollout of Rooftop Solar Scheme in J&K approved

Srinagar: The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the installation of 200 MW of grid-tied rooftop solar power plants under the "Solar City Mission" in Jammu.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The decision has been taken to implement the Government of India’s Grid-connected Rooftop Solar Scheme, Phase-II for the residential sector in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure that the electricity needs of the city are fully met from solar energy.