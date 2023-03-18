Ropeway from Tarakote to Sanjhi Chhat | Committee constituted to hold consultations, allay apprehensions: LG Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday sought to allay the apprehensions of protesting Katra residents over the ropeway from Tarakote to Sanjhi Chhat saying that a committee was constituted to hold consultations with them (as stakeholders).

He reassured them that they would be taken on board as equal stakeholders while implementing the project and nothing would be done to adversely impact their interests.

LG Sinha was responding to related media queries after inaugurating the newly constructed Durga Bhawan at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

“A ropeway from Tarakote to Sanjhi Chhat will come up soon. I assure the local people, traders, and all the stakeholders that the ropeway facility will be provided to only elderly, sick, and specially-abled devotees. We have kept a limited capacity of devotees per day. There will be no impact on the livelihood of traders, business community, and ponywalas,” he said.