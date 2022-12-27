ROPING IN 3 FORMER CMs | Farooq, Omar, Mehbooba to join Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress

Srinagar: Member of Parliament and Secretary General of Congress, K C Venugopal Tuesday said that all prominent leaders including Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and others had expressed their willingness to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra being carried out by Congress to "unite the countrymen against the divisive politics of BJP and Sangh Parivar".
"Certainly I am very much happy to say that leaders like Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and others are joining Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K," Venugopal told media persons here.
He said like-minded people and parties across India had expressed their will to join BJY.
“The impact of yatra is increasing with the passing of each day which vindicates that people of the country want secular ethics intact within the country," Venugopal said.
He said that the yatra was aimed to send a clear and loud message to divisive forces like BJP and Sangh Parivar who caused a massive damage to the country and it's constitution.
To a query, the Congress MP said that the yatra in J&K would tentatively take place on January 22, 23.
He said that the government was trying to instill fear in the minds of the people about the new variant of COVID-19 virus, which however seems a "drama" to stop Rahul Gandhi from furthering the yatra.
"When flights are coming from China uninterruptedly, when there is no protocol set for arriving passengers, so why government is creating drama in the name of COVID-19. This seems the government is trying to stop our yatra," Venugopal said. "If the government will frame SOPs in general to avoid any untoward incident, we will have no hesitation to abide the directions.”