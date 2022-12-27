ROPING IN 3 FORMER CMs | Farooq, Omar, Mehbooba to join Bharat Jodo Yatra: Congress

Srinagar: Member of Parliament and Secretary General of Congress, K C Venugopal Tuesday said that all prominent leaders including Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and others had expressed their willingness to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra being carried out by Congress to "unite the countrymen against the divisive politics of BJP and Sangh Parivar".

"Certainly I am very much happy to say that leaders like Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and others are joining Bharat Jodo Yatra in J&K," Venugopal told media persons here.

He said like-minded people and parties across India had expressed their will to join BJY.