Roshni Land Scam: CBI raids businessman in Srinagar

New Delhi: The CBI on Sunday conducted searches at the premises of prominent businessman Showkat Chaudhary in Srinagar after registering a case against him and others over the Roshni land allocation scam, officials said.

On June 15, the CBI had registered a fresh case against Chaudhary and retired IAS officers Mehboob Iqbal (then Kashmir divisional commissioner) and Sheikh Ejaz Iqbal (then Srinagar deputy commissioner), they said.

The CBI has also named in the FIR some other retired officers -- Mohammad Afzal Bhat from Kashmir Administrative Service; the then Kashmir Additional Commissioner Mushtaq Ahmad Malik (also Assistant Commissioner of Revenue, Srinagar); Muhammed Akram Khan, the then Tehsildar (Nazool); and Sheikh Muneer Akhtar, the then Tehsildar of Srinagar.