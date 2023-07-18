Roshni Scam | CBI court frames charges against 3 former IAS officers, 3 others

Srinagar: A court here framed charges against six accused including three former IAS officers in the much-publicised Roshni land scam.

Special Judge CBI Srinagar, SC Katal, framed charges against the former IAS officers, Basharat Ahmad Dhar, Mehboob Iqbal, Ejaz Iqbal, besides the accused Mushtaq Ahmad Malik, Akram Khan and Sajad Parvez.

A case (FIR No 26/2015) was initially registered by the Vigilance Organization Kashmir, now Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Kashmir.

Subsequently, the case was transferred to CBI for investigation on the directions of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

Accordingly, CBI registered the case on November 20, 2020 for offences under Sections 120-B (criminal Conspiracy), 420 (cheating) of the erstwhile RPC (which now stands replaced by IPC) and Section 5(1)(d) read with 5(2) of J&K Prevention of Corruption Act.

As per the CBI case, in 2007 ownership rights of State land measuring 07 kanals and 07 marlas under Khasra No. 216 min, 217 min and 218 min Estate Nursingh Garh site Shaheed Gunj were vested in favour of Sajjad Parvaiz at the rate of Rs 45 lakh per kanal by empowerment committee in its meeting held on 28 April 2007.

The “beneficiary” Parvez was not legal occupant in terms of Section 2(e) of State Land (Vesting of Ownership Rights to the Occupants) Act (Roshni Act) as he was only authorized agent of lessee, Ashok Sharma and Bipin Sharma by virtue of special power of attorney, as per the prosecution.