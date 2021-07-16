Roshni scam|CBI conducts searches in Srinagar, Jammu

Srinagar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today conducted searches at 9 places in Srinagar, Jammu in an on-going investigation of a case pertaining to Roshni scam.
As per the official handout issued by CBI, the searches were also conducted at the premises of two former Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir; former Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; former Assistant Commissioner, Nazool, Srinagar, the then Tehsildar, Nazool, Srinagar and the accused (a private person/beneficiary).
“During the searches conducted so far, incriminating documents including conferment of ownership rights, documents pertaining to several immovable properties located at Srinagar, Jammu, New Delhi; fixed deposits of more than Rs.25 lakh; cash of Rs.2 lakh (approximately); keys of 6 bank lockers and a number of bank accounts have been unearthed,” the CBI statement added.
It said that the CBI had registered a case (Roshni scam) on the directions of the High Court of J&K.
“It was alleged that the ownership rights of state land measuring around 7 Kanals 7 Marlas situated at prime location in Srinagar, were conferred arbitrarily on an ineligible applicant at a throw away price, thereby causing huge loss to the State exchequer. It was further alleged that the land category was also arbitrarily changed by the then public servants who were members of Price Fixation Committee (PFC),” the CBI statement mentioned.
“Investigation is continuing,” it added.