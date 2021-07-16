Roshni scam|CBI conducts searches in Srinagar, Jammu

Srinagar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today conducted searches at 9 places in Srinagar, Jammu in an on-going investigation of a case pertaining to Roshni scam.

As per the official handout issued by CBI, the searches were also conducted at the premises of two former Divisional Commissioners of Kashmir; former Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; former Assistant Commissioner, Nazool, Srinagar, the then Tehsildar, Nazool, Srinagar and the accused (a private person/beneficiary).

“During the searches conducted so far, incriminating documents including conferment of ownership rights, documents pertaining to several immovable properties located at Srinagar, Jammu, New Delhi; fixed deposits of more than Rs.25 lakh; cash of Rs.2 lakh (approximately); keys of 6 bank lockers and a number of bank accounts have been unearthed,” the CBI statement added.