Royal Springs Golf Course leaves G20 delegates spellbound

“RSGC is an absolutely fabulous and wonderful golf course. What a gorgeous golf course this is. This is easily the best golf course in India. There can’t be a better golf course. This is paradise, absolute heaven,” G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said, pointing towards greens of the RSGC.

“It is a unique experience and I would suggest that all the golfers from across the world should play here just to experience what great golfing is all about,” Kant said.

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, on its official handle tweeted: “The delegates of 3rd G20 TWG enjoyed the pleasant morning, playing golf in the scenic Royal Spring Golf Course, one of the most scenic golf courses in the world nestled in the foothills of the magnificent Zabarwan range, overlooking the Dal Lake.”

Robert Trent Jones Jr, a well-known American golf course designer, designed the RSGC in 2001.