Rozgar Melas show Govt’s commitment towards youth: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said that Rozgar Melas organised by the Centre and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states show the government’s commitment towards youth.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that underlining the tedious process of recruitment, which existed earlier, PM Modi said that now the process had been simplified by making it online where a provision for self-attestation of documents had also been introduced.
Addressing the National Rozgar Mela via video conferencing and distributing about 71,000 appointment letters to the newly inducted recruits in various government departments and organisations, he conveyed his best wishes to all the inducted recruits and their families.
Recalling the recent Rozgar Melas in states like Gujarat and the upcoming Mela in Assam, Modi said, “In the last 9 years, the government has prioritised the recruitment process by making it faster, transparent, and unbiased.”
Recalling the difficulties faced in the recruitment process, he pointed out that the Staff Selection Board took roughly 15-18 months to onboard the new recruits whereas today it takes only 6-8 months.
“The tedious process of recruitment which existed earlier starting from acquiring the application form to submitting it via post has now been simplified by making it online where a provision for self-attestation of documents has also been introduced,” the PM said.
He said that interviews for Group C and Group D had also been abolished adding that the biggest benefit of this was the extermination of nepotism from the entire process.
Modi underscored the importance of today’s date as nine years ago on this date, May 16, Lok Sabha elections results were announced.
Recalling the enthusiasm of the day, he said that the journey, which started with the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, was working for a Viksit Bharat.
The PM also mentioned that today was also the establishment day of Sikkim.
“During these 9 years, government policies were made keeping in mind the employment possibilities. Initiatives in the fields of modern infrastructure, rural push, or expansion of the basic needs of life, every policy of the Government of India is creating new opportunities for the youth,” he said.
Modi said that in the last 9 years, the government had spent about Rs 34 lakh crore on capital expenditure and on basic facilities.
“In this year’s Budget too, Rs 10 lakh crore were allocated for the capital expenditure. This amount is resulting in modern infrastructure like new highways, new airports, new rail routes, and bridges. This is creating many new jobs in the country,” he said.
The PM said that India’s speed and scale were unprecedented in the history of independent India.
He said that in the last 9 years, 40,000 km of rail lines got electrified compared to 20,000 km in the seven decades previous to that.
Referring to the metro rail network in the country, Modi said that merely 600 meters of metro lines were laid before 2014 whereas today, approximately 6 km of metro rail lines were laid.
Highlighting the technological developments that have made the lives of people easier than before, the PM gave examples of app-based taxi services that had become a lifeline for the cities, efficient online delivery systems that had increased employment, boost to the drone sector, which had helped in spraying of pesticides to delivery of medicines, expanding city gas distribution system whose coverage had gone up from 60 to 600 cities.
He emphasised that higher education institutes and skill development institutes were being developed at a fast pace in the country.
“Between 2014 and 2022, a new IIT and a new IIM have come up every year. One university has been inaugurated every week and two colleges have become functional every day on average in the last 9 years,” Modi said.
He pointed out that there were around 720 universities in the country before 2014, whereas that number had increased to more than 1100 today.
Touching upon medical education in the country, the PM said that only seven AIIMS were built in the country in seven decades whereas in the last 9 years, the government has developed 15 new AIIMS.
He said that the number of medical colleges in the country had increased from 400 to 700 where the number of MBBS and MD seats increased from around 80,000 to more than 1.70 lakh.
Recalling his recent meeting with the Walmart CEO, Modi said the CEO had confidence of exporting up to Rs 80,000 crore worth of goods from India.
“This is big news for the youth employed in the sectors of logistics and supply chain,” he said.
The PM said that during his meeting with the CEO of CISCO, the CEO had expressed his goal of exporting Rs 8000 crores worth of products from India.
He said that the CEO of Apple had expressed confidence about the mobile manufacturing industry in India while the top executive of the semiconductor company NXP had also shown positivity for India’s capacity to create a semiconductor ecosystem.
“Foxconn too has started investments worth thousands of crore,” Modi said.
He talked about his scheduled meetings with CEOs of the world’s leading companies in the next week and said that all of them were full of enthusiasm to invest in India.
The PM said that such efforts highlight the new employment opportunities being created in different sectors in India.
He directed his address to the new recruits and underlined their role in this Mahayagya of development going on in the country where the resolutions of a developed India had to be realised in the next 25 years.
Modi urged the recruits to make full use of this opportunity and highlighted the government’s emphasis on the skill development of its employees through the iGoT Karmayogi module, an online learning platform.