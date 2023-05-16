Rozgar Melas show Govt’s commitment towards youth: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said that Rozgar Melas organised by the Centre and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states show the government’s commitment towards youth.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here on the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that underlining the tedious process of recruitment, which existed earlier, PM Modi said that now the process had been simplified by making it online where a provision for self-attestation of documents had also been introduced.

Addressing the National Rozgar Mela via video conferencing and distributing about 71,000 appointment letters to the newly inducted recruits in various government departments and organisations, he conveyed his best wishes to all the inducted recruits and their families.

Recalling the recent Rozgar Melas in states like Gujarat and the upcoming Mela in Assam, Modi said, “In the last 9 years, the government has prioritised the recruitment process by making it faster, transparent, and unbiased.”