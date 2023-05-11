Rs 100 Cr collected from traffic violators in 5 yrs but not a single ambulance for accident victims

Srinagar: Despite collecting a staggering Rs 100 crore from traffic violators over the last five years, the J&K Traffic Department has not purchased a single ambulance for the accident victims in these years.

This has sparked concerns about the management of resources by the department, especially given the rising number of traffic accidents in the region.

Over 1270 persons have died in different road accidents and over 8000 left injured in the last 5 years in Jammu division alone.

Besides that, at least 117 people lost their lives, while 1428 persons suffered injuries in different road accidents in rural Kashmir last year.