Rs 1,49,507 Cr GST Revenue collected in December 2022

The total revenue of Centre and the States after regular settlements in the month of December 2022 is Rs 63,380 crore for CGST and Rs 64,451 crore for the SGST.

The revenues for the month of December 2022 are 15 percent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year.

During the month, revenues from import of goods were 8 percent higher and the revenues from domestic transactions (including import of services) are 18 percent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. During the month of November 2022, 7.9 crore e-way bills were generated, which was significantly higher than 7.6 crore e-way bills generated in October 2022.