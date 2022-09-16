Rs 150 Cr transferred into bank accounts of over 1 lakh girls under Ladli Beti scheme in 3 yrs: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that till 2018 only 9500 girl children got the benefit of the Ladli Beti scheme while in the last three years, more than 1 lakh girl children had been linked with this programme, and Rs 150 crore transferred directly into their bank accounts.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the free artificial limbs and calipers distribution camp at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu (SKUAST-J) to mark the birth centenary celebrations of late Dr Uttam Chand Shastri, the LG said that earlier financial assistance for the marriage of poor girls was provided to 100 to 200 beneficiaries but the government had covered 9309 such beneficiaries within a year with the overall financial assistance of Rs 37.15 crore.
He said that there had been an increase of 206 percent in scholarship to the children of poor families as compared to 2018-19.
“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the J&K government is making dedicated efforts to bridge the gap between the aspirations of the citizens and the administrative delivery for the development of an inclusive society in J&K,” the LG said. “The government is committed to reaching out to all those seeking assistance.”
He said bringing specially-abled people into the mainstream was the government’s top priority.
“Aids and assistive devices for the empowerment of Divyangjan (specially-abled) and bringing them in the mainstream of the society has always been one of the topmost priorities of the government. Such initiatives are fitting tribute to the ideals and values that our society stands for,” the LG said.
He said that the Divyangjan in J&K had been brought under the ambit of the pension scheme.
“There was no integrated system for physically and mentally-challenged people,” the LG said. “For the first time, J&K has been linked with the National Trust Portal so that they are given all the facilities and rights granted to them by the Centre.”
He said that selfless efforts to help others in need were the true service of mankind.
“It is our primary responsibility to mobilise resources for the Divyangjan, create infrastructure and facilities to make them equal partners in the nation’s development journey,” the LG said. “Enlightened citizens of the society and voluntary organisations should come forward and complement the government’s efforts to provide succour to the sufferings of the people and contribute to the accessible India campaign.”
He said that last year, the government decided to distribute a total of 4000 motorised tricycles to provide universal access, accessibility, and dignified life to the specially-abled across J&K.
“A total of 1000 motorised tricycles were distributed in the first phase in July this year and this has brought a paradigm shift in the lives of those 1000 beneficiaries,” the LG said.
“Social Welfare Department is implementing a comprehensive plan to reach out to the beneficiaries and a special enrolment campaign was launched. With the dedicated efforts, the number of beneficiaries receiving the pension benefits has doubled,” he said. “Our objective is to achieve 100 percent saturation of schemes for Divyangjan, women, and senior citizens in the current financial year.”
The LG said that the Central Government Act for the Welfare of the Senior Citizen which was not applicable in J&K before August 2019 had been implemented.
“Elderline helpline is meeting their needs and geriatric wards have also been started for the care of the elderly in all the district hospitals,” he said.
The LG said that the ancient texts were a beacon of light for humanity.
“The source of our prosperous present and future is deeply-rooted in Sanskrit scriptures. I convey my best wishes to Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan for social service and promotion of Sanskrit,” he said.
The LG felicitated Dr Sanjay Sharma of GMC Jammu and Dr Vikas Padha of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Super Speciality Hospital for their exemplary service and endeavour towards the noble cause of serving the people.
He appreciated Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan, Basohli, Shri Kailakh Jyotish Avim Vedic Sansthan Trust, Mahavir Seva Sadan, and Abha Bagrodia Charitable Trust, Kolkata; SKUAST-J and Central Sanskrit University, Ranbir Campus, Jammu for the remarkable, self-less, and noble initiative.
Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Adhokshajanad Dev Tirtji Maharaj appreciated the development works carried out by the J&K administration, especially for the promotion of Sanskrit.
He lauded the government's arrangements for this year’s Amarnath Yatra.
“Not only the government, but everyone should come forward to serve mankind,” he said.
VC SKUAST-Jammu Prof J P Sharma in his address highlighted the initiatives taken by the university while discharging social responsibility.
Former minister Sham Lal Sharma while complementing the organisers of the camp said that this message should be conveyed to every nook and corner of J&K so that a maximum number of needy persons can be helped.
Chairman, Mahavir Seva Sadan and Abha Bagrodia Trust Kolkata Vinod Bagrodia expressed gratitude to all the stakeholders for organising the free artificial limbs and calipers distribution camp.
He said that a total of 130 beneficiaries received artificial limbs and calipers in the camp.
Mayor JMC Chander Mohan Gupta, VC SMVDU Prof Ravinder Kumar Sinha, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, DIG Vivek Gupta, Director SSF and Head Trustee Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan Shakti Pathak, Director, Central Sanskrit University Jammu Madan Mohan Jha, Director Agriculture, Jammu K K Sharma, Trustee Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan Jitendra Dev Sharma, President Shri Kailakh Jyotish Avim Vedic Sansthan Trust Mahant Rohit Shastri, and President Traders Federation Ware House Nehru Market, Jammu, Deepak Gupta were also present on the occasion.