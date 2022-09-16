Rs 150 Cr transferred into bank accounts of over 1 lakh girls under Ladli Beti scheme in 3 yrs: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that till 2018 only 9500 girl children got the benefit of the Ladli Beti scheme while in the last three years, more than 1 lakh girl children had been linked with this programme, and Rs 150 crore transferred directly into their bank accounts.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the free artificial limbs and calipers distribution camp at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu (SKUAST-J) to mark the birth centenary celebrations of late Dr Uttam Chand Shastri, the LG said that earlier financial assistance for the marriage of poor girls was provided to 100 to 200 beneficiaries but the government had covered 9309 such beneficiaries within a year with the overall financial assistance of Rs 37.15 crore.

He said that there had been an increase of 206 percent in scholarship to the children of poor families as compared to 2018-19.