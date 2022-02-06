Rs 18 cr worth heroin seizure: Police investigating multiple network operations in narco-terror trade

Baramulla: With the seizure of 9 kilograms heroin in Uri of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday , Baramulla police is investigating how multiple networks are operating in the narcotic trade and if there is any interconnection between these networks here and across the border.

Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Rayees Bhat said a lot of work in this direction has been done and further investigation is in progress.