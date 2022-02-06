Rs 18 cr worth heroin seizure: Police investigating multiple network operations in narco-terror trade

Baramulla: With the seizure of 9 kilograms heroin in Uri of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday , Baramulla police is investigating how multiple networks are operating in the narcotic trade and if there is any interconnection between these networks here and across the border.
Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Rayees Bhat said a lot of work in this direction has been done and further investigation is in progress.
“The seizure of narcotics in several incidents in Uri area of Baramulla district during the last few years suggest that multiple networks are involved in narcotic trade. We are investigating how such networks are independently operating and are they interconnected here and across the border with their counterparts. The investigation is in progress and already a lot of work has been done in this direction ,” said SSP Baramulla, during a press conference at Baramulla on Sunday.
While giving details of the narcotics-terror module busted in Uri on Saturday, the SSP Baramulla said that a police party belonging to police station Uri and Kamalkote under the supervision of Station House Officer Uri, during patrolling spotted two vehicles with registration number JK09C-1584 and JK05G-0247 on a link road towards Dachi village in a suspicious condition.
He said “As police party approached towards the vehicles, the driver of both the vehicles tried to escape from the spot, however, police failed their fleeing attempt and arrested the duo identified as Muhammad Sabir Barwal of village Kamalkote Uri and Parvez Ahmad Tantray of Reban Rafiabad Sopore.”
“During search of both the vehicles, 9 kg of contraband was seized. One of the vehicle was carrying three packets of contraband while other vehicle was carrying five packets of contraband, likely to be heroin. The cost of the contraband in the black market is believed to be Rs 18 crore,” he said.
He said besides contraband, multiple cheques amounting to Rs 9,79,500 besides two blank cheques and other documents were seized from the arrested persons. “A case vide FIR no 17 of 2022 under sections 8, 21-29 NDPS Act has been registered in police station Uri,” he said.
During the press conference, SSP Baramulla said that preliminary investigation suggested that the arrested duo have been involved in the narcotics trade in past also. He said that the evidence gathered from the spot like seizure of cheques suggest that deal for the seized narcotics was likely to take place.”