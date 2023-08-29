Rs 200 cut in LPG cylinder price from today

New Delhi: The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a substantial reduction in the price of cooking gas.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the move would bring respite to households across the country. “Effective August 30, 2023, the price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will be reduced by Rs 200 in all markets across the country,” the spokesman said.

He said that in Delhi, the decision would bring down the cost of a 14.2 kg cylinder from the existing Rs 1103 per cylinder to Rs 903 per cylinder. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “This is a gift to crores of my sisters of the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Our government will always do everything possible that improves people's quality of life and benefits the poor and middle class.”

The spokesman said that this reduction was in addition to the existing targeted subsidy of Rs 200 per cylinder to PMUY households, which would continue.