Rs 200 cut in LPG cylinder price from today

New Delhi: The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a substantial reduction in the price of cooking gas.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the move would bring respite to households across the country. “Effective August 30, 2023, the price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder will be reduced by Rs 200 in all markets across the country,” the spokesman said.
He said that in Delhi, the decision would bring down the cost of a 14.2 kg cylinder from the existing Rs 1103 per cylinder to Rs 903 per cylinder. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “This is a gift to crores of my sisters of the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Our government will always do everything possible that improves people's quality of life and benefits the poor and middle class.”
The spokesman said that this reduction was in addition to the existing targeted subsidy of Rs 200 per cylinder to PMUY households, which would continue.
He said that for PMUY households, the effective price in Delhi after this reduction would be Rs 703 per cylinder.
The spokesman said that there are more than 31 crore domestic LPG consumers in the country including 9.6 crore PMUY beneficiary families and this reduction would help all LPG consumers in the country.
“To clear pending PMUY applications and to provide deposit free LPG connection to all eligible households, the government would shortly start distribution of PMUY connections to 75 lakh women from poor households who do not have an LPG connection,” he said.
The spokesman said that this would increase the total number of beneficiaries under PMUY from 9.6 crore to 10.35 crore.
He said that these decisions come as part of the government's ongoing efforts to ease the financial burden on citizens and promote the welfare of households.
The spokesman said that the reduction in cooking gas prices reflects the government's commitment to prioritise the well being of its citizens and ensure access to essential commodities at reasonable rates.
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri expressed his happiness with the decision, saying, "We understand the challenges faced by households in managing their budgets. The reduction in cooking gas prices is aimed at providing direct relief to families and individuals, while also supporting the government's larger goal of ensuring affordable access to essential items."
The spokesman said that the reduction in cooking gas prices is expected to have a positive impact on the cost of living for a wide spectrum of society.
“The government's proactive step is projected to save significant expenses for households, making an appreciable contribution to the disposable income of citizens,” he said. “The government has been taking various steps to ease the burden of the people and this reduction in cooking gas prices is a testament to the government's responsiveness to the needs of the people and its unwavering dedication to their welfare.”