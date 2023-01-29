RS 30 LAKH GO DOWN THE DRAIN | For 15 years, Edu Deptt fails to construct a 10-room Kupwara school building

Kupwara: The residents of Gunchabotra and adjacent villages of Kupwara have expressed resentment against the authorities for failing to complete the 10-room building of Gundchabotra High School even after the passage of over 15 years.

The residents said that the construction work on the 10-room double-storied building was started with an aim to provide substantial accommodation to the students but the Education Department had miserably failed to achieve the task.

“The double-storey building has been left without a slab on the second floor. It has developed cracks and is in a dilapidated condition but the department is unmoved,” said Altaf Ahmad, a local youth.