Rs 47 Cr being spent on ecological conservation: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday urged people to help remove encroachments and restore wetlands.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the people of Jammu Kashmir through the 19th edition of ‘Awaaz Ki Awaaz’ radio programme, the LG said that for a bright future and clean habitat, people should come together to remove encroachments and restore the wetlands.
He emphasised that people’s involvement with a collective spirit could lead to realising their aspirations.
“The administration has prepared an Integrated Action Plan for Ecological Conservation and about Rs 47 crore is being spent to save this priceless natural heritage,” the LG said. “After 30 years, the traditional navigation route of Khushal Sar was cleared and arrangements were made for the movement of Shikaras to Gilikadal and Zadibal.”
Noting the unmatched progress being recorded in the tourism sector of J&K, he emphasised the necessity of the collective role of all citizens to protect the ecology given the ever-increasing influx of tourists in the coming years.
He highlighted the success stories of many hardworking entrepreneurs and voiced several suggestions and ideas received from citizens from across J&K.
The LG also issued directions to the concerned departments to assess and take actionable steps based on the invaluable suggestions received from the masses.
Sharing the story of Jamshida Bano of Budgam, he said she was truly an inspiration as she was empowering the local women by providing them training in Sozni craft and helping them with livelihood development options related to the market value chain to ensure they were financially independent. The LG underscored that the J&K administration was fully determined to make women educationally, socially, and economically empowered.
“Efforts are also being made for training, skill development, and marketing through cooperative societies and self-help groups to provide institutional support to the products of women entrepreneurs. Instructions have been issued to all departments to ensure maximum procurement through self-help groups and women entrepreneurs, he said.
The LG appreciated the work of Anise Shreen and observed that she was giving back to society by addressing various issues related to animal care and youth with a sense of purpose, sensitivity, and compassion while discharging her official duty with dedication.
He commended the Rajouri district administration for its efforts to provide market linkage to local artisans under the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign wherein almost a century-old Chikri woodcraft had been launched on the e-commerce platform. “Such steps will empower the local handicrafts and artisans,” the LG said.
“Hari Krishan of Udhampur and Sadiq Ali of Mendhar are shining examples of true grit and new age farming. Their success stories based on diversification in agriculture are resonating amongst the farming communities of the adjoining areas,” he said. “The administration has made a substantial increase in the budget for the allocation of funds for agriculture and rural development and the financial help of the farmers. Policies and programmes are being designed to bridge the gap between the rural and urban population.”
Speaking on the spellbinding offbeat destinations in the Jammu division which are still largely unexplored, the LG said that there was a need for enlightened citizens to help develop sustainable tourism together with the administration to tap the potential of these areas.
He also shared the suggestion of Radhika Mahajan from Jammu on the transformative effects of blockchain technology in the travel industry and the need for incorporating the burgeoning technology of blockchain in the field of tourism and hospitality. The LG directed the Tourism and IT Departments to work on assessing its use in J&K.
Responding to Amir Hussain from Doda who touched upon the positive impact of the Ladli Beti scheme in J&K and suggested the widening of district-wide coverage of the scheme, the LG said that the J&K administration was committed to 100 percent saturation of the schemes of the Social Welfare Department and efforts were being made to provide all the services digitally, adding that so far, more than one lakh beneficiaries had received Rs 150 crore directly into their accounts.
Appreciating the suggestion of Saima Mushtaq from Srinagar on organising more exhibitions to promote the art and tradition of ‘Kashmir handicrafts’ like shawl, carpet weaving, papier-mâché, chain stitching, wood carving, and stone carving, he said that continuous efforts were being made to provide institutional support and participation of local artisans and craftsmen in the exhibitions being organised in the country and abroad.
The LG highlighted that under the ‘Karkhandar’ scheme started two years ago, 26 factory units had already been set up so that young children and girls could join this sector.
“Handicraft clusters are also being established with the help of Khadi and Village Industries which are working smoothly for design, marketing, and up-gradation of skills,” he said. Referring to the suggestion of Khan Aatif Abdullah from Kupwara who wrote that the best practices of water conservation should be promoted well with the help of volunteers, PRIs, and other government institutions, the LG instructed the Jal Shakti Department and all district administrations to run a special IEC campaign so that practices like water harvesting pits, rooftop rainwater harvesting structures, desilting, and re-use were widely adopted.
He also complimented public representatives, concerned departments, common citizens, and Panchayati Raj institutions for the construction and rejuvenation of Amrit Sarovars in record time in J&K. Faisal Aijaz from Srinagar stressed the need to increase awareness of digital initiatives in education through Block Diwas, Jan Abhiyan, and other mass media, who was assured by the LG that necessary instructions about it would be issued to the concerned departments.
The LG also extended Diwali greetings in advance and urged all to kindle the light of mutual love and brotherhood that would create a new dawn of unity in J&K.