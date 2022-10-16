Rs 47 Cr being spent on ecological conservation: LG

He commended the Rajouri district administration for its efforts to provide market linkage to local artisans under the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign wherein almost a century-old Chikri woodcraft had been launched on the e-commerce platform. “Such steps will empower the local handicrafts and artisans,” the LG said.

“Hari Krishan of Udhampur and Sadiq Ali of Mendhar are shining examples of true grit and new age farming. Their success stories based on diversification in agriculture are resonating amongst the farming communities of the adjoining areas,” he said. “The administration has made a substantial increase in the budget for the allocation of funds for agriculture and rural development and the financial help of the farmers. Policies and programmes are being designed to bridge the gap between the rural and urban population.”

Speaking on the spellbinding offbeat destinations in the Jammu division which are still largely unexplored, the LG said that there was a need for enlightened citizens to help develop sustainable tourism together with the administration to tap the potential of these areas.

He also shared the suggestion of Radhika Mahajan from Jammu on the transformative effects of blockchain technology in the travel industry and the need for incorporating the burgeoning technology of blockchain in the field of tourism and hospitality. The LG directed the Tourism and IT Departments to work on assessing its use in J&K.

Responding to Amir Hussain from Doda who touched upon the positive impact of the Ladli Beti scheme in J&K and suggested the widening of district-wide coverage of the scheme, the LG said that the J&K administration was committed to 100 percent saturation of the schemes of the Social Welfare Department and efforts were being made to provide all the services digitally, adding that so far, more than one lakh beneficiaries had received Rs 150 crore directly into their accounts.

Appreciating the suggestion of Saima Mushtaq from Srinagar on organising more exhibitions to promote the art and tradition of ‘Kashmir handicrafts’ like shawl, carpet weaving, papier-mâché, chain stitching, wood carving, and stone carving, he said that continuous efforts were being made to provide institutional support and participation of local artisans and craftsmen in the exhibitions being organised in the country and abroad.

The LG highlighted that under the ‘Karkhandar’ scheme started two years ago, 26 factory units had already been set up so that young children and girls could join this sector.