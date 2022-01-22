Rs 50000 cr investments to come to J&K: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Rs 50000 crore investments will come to Jammu and Kashmir in the next few years and agreements have already been signed for Rs 12000 crore.
Virtually launching the District Good Governance Index (DGGI) in Jammu Kashmir, he said all investments together will generate employment opportunities for five lakh youths.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made the best industrial policy ever for Jammu and Kashmir, under which investments of about Rs 50000 crore is going to come in Jammu and Kashmir and that will provide employment to five lakh youths," he said. The Home Minister said on one hand, investments during last 70 years was Rs 12000 crore.
However, he said, in a single year, MoUs for investments worth Rs 12,000 crore have been signed and ground breaking ceremonies worth Rs 2000 crore have also taken place.