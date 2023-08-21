Rs 559 Cr, 500-bedded health facility will provide modern medical facilities: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the 500-bedded health facility with an investment of Rs 558.66 crore would provide modern medical facilities in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that laying the foundation stone for Areesha Royal Hospital and Medical College at Medicity, Srinagar, the LG said that the health facility would provide modern medical facilities, generate employment opportunities for youth and healthcare professionals, and create additional 100 MBBS seats.

“It will serve as a hub for medical education and research,” he said. “This is a significant achievement in our endeavour to encourage private investment in medical infrastructure and to create modern, integrated, and quality healthcare facilities in J&K.”

Sinha said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K was creating a people-centric healthcare ecosystem that is more inclusive, equitable, and accessible to all, especially in the far-flung areas.