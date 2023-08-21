Rs 559 Cr, 500-bedded health facility will provide modern medical facilities: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the 500-bedded health facility with an investment of Rs 558.66 crore would provide modern medical facilities in Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that laying the foundation stone for Areesha Royal Hospital and Medical College at Medicity, Srinagar, the LG said that the health facility would provide modern medical facilities, generate employment opportunities for youth and healthcare professionals, and create additional 100 MBBS seats.
“It will serve as a hub for medical education and research,” he said. “This is a significant achievement in our endeavour to encourage private investment in medical infrastructure and to create modern, integrated, and quality healthcare facilities in J&K.”
Sinha said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, J&K was creating a people-centric healthcare ecosystem that is more inclusive, equitable, and accessible to all, especially in the far-flung areas.
“We have given priority to the health of every section of society. The Medicity project is not just a milestone in terms of investment, but a significant step towards accessible, affordable and quality healthcare, medical education and bringing J&K at the forefront of healthcare innovation,” he said.
The LG congratulated the entire team of Areesha Royal Hospital and Medical College and everyone associated with the project.
An official spokesman said that this is the third hospital coming up in J&K in the private sector and two more such projects would come in the future, one each in Kashmir and Jammu divisions.
Secretary Health and Medical Education, Bhupinder Kumar; Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Bhidhuri; Commissioner Secretary Industries and Commerce, Vikramjit Singh; and MD Areesha Royal Hospital Private Limited, Arshid Ahmad Bhat were present on the occasion.