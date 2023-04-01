Rs 65 per person fixed as Zakat-ul-Fitr: Grand Mufti

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Grand Mufti Nasir-ul Islam Saturday said that Rs 65 had been fixed as Zakat-ul-Fitr (Sadqa Fitr) per person this Ramadan.
The Grand Mufti said that the amount for Zakat-ul-Fitr had been fixed after a thorough consensus with the Ulemas across Kashmir.
Talking to media persons, he said that every person has to pay Zakat-ul-Fitr of Rs 65 for the month of Ramadan.
Zakat-ul-Fitr is a religious charity paid by Muslims across the world during the holy month of Ramadan.
This is in addition to the charity called Zakat, which is also paid every year as per the economic capability of a person.
Religious scholars across Kashmir have been stressing upon paying more as per the capability of individuals, saying that there was no harm in doing so.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Imam Khateeb of Dargah Hazratbal shrine said that people should be encouraged to pay more.
“Scholars fix the minimum payable amount so that everyone can pay, but there is no harm if someone wants to pay thousands of rupees. Everyone should ensure that the amount reaches the deserving. The best thing is to look out for the needy people in your own locality so that no one will be left out. It is also good that this Sadaqa is given in a silent way as that is the best Islamic way to do it,” he said.
The scholars emphasised that Zakat-ul-Fitr has to be paid to the downtrodden, poor, and destitute, including orphans.
The Grand Mufti told media persons that the amount should reach the deserving people ahead of Eid so that they too can celebrate the festival along with others.
He said that the Zakat-ul-Fitr amount was fixed after consensus with the Ulemas from the J&K region including many top scholars and heads of Islamic seminaries across Kashmir.
The scholars said that people should make a habit of paying more as per their capability, and the amount should reach the deserving before the festival of Eid.