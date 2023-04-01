Rs 65 per person fixed as Zakat-ul-Fitr: Grand Mufti

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Grand Mufti Nasir-ul Islam Saturday said that Rs 65 had been fixed as Zakat-ul-Fitr (Sadqa Fitr) per person this Ramadan.

The Grand Mufti said that the amount for Zakat-ul-Fitr had been fixed after a thorough consensus with the Ulemas across Kashmir.

Talking to media persons, he said that every person has to pay Zakat-ul-Fitr of Rs 65 for the month of Ramadan.

Zakat-ul-Fitr is a religious charity paid by Muslims across the world during the holy month of Ramadan.

This is in addition to the charity called Zakat, which is also paid every year as per the economic capability of a person.