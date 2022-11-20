‘Rs 7500 Cr being invested in J&K's power sector’

Srinagar: System-strengthening projects for the transmission sector and production expansion under the power sector in Jammu and Kashmir is receiving an investment of Rs 7500 crore, according to the central government's document.

In addition, by March 2023, 8 lakh smart metres would be installed in J&K.

“J&K currently has the capacity to harness about 3500 MW of hydropower, and five other projects that are being implemented are expected to provide an additional 4870 MW,” the document reads. “The transmission sector in J&K has gained 875 MVA of transformation capacity at the 132 KV level and 1000 MVA of transformation capacity at the 220 KV level. Six 220/132 KV grid stations have also been created or upgraded.”