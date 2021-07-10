Rs 86 crore benefit extended under Sehat Scheme

Srinagar: Proving to be a major succour for a large number of people in J&K, the Government’s Health Insurance Scheme – SEHAT has extended cashless treatment benefits worth Rs 86 crore in half a year. However, the scheme has failed to reduce the burden on the pockets of chronic diseases patients who do not require hospitalization but continuous life saving medications and diagnostics.

The PMJAY SEHAT Scheme was launched in December 2020. In the last six months, the scheme has covered 86000 free and cashless treatments as per Health and Medical Education Department. The cost of these treatments is estimated to be Rs 86 crore, the department said adding that the patients did not have to spend anything while availing this service. “The scheme includes three days of pre-hospitalisation and 15 days of hospitalization and provides free and cashless benefits to avoid a health catastrophe,” Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary to J&K Government said. He said PMJAY and SEHAT Schemes were merged in J&K to cover the entire population of 21 lakh families.