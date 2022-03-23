RS passes Appropriation Bills for J&K with voice vote

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Jammu and Kashmir Budget 2022-23 and Appropriation Bills with a voice vote. The Bills were then returned to the Lok Sabha.
The Lower House has already passed the J&K Budget 2022-23 on March 14, thus Parliament approved the 1.12 lakh crore Budget for the Union Territory of J&K.
Replying to the discussion, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Central government has been creating an environment for the restoration of normalcy and to attract investment in J&K.
She said that 24 Members participated in the debate and informed the House that the government is removing barriers to industrial development in the Union Territory and in this connection, 250 laws have been completely repealed, while 137 laws have been amended.
Responding to the query of Congress lawmaker Vivek Tankha who had raised concerns on Tuesday that Kashmiri art and artisans are about to vanish without adequate support, the Finance Minister said, "A new industrial policy, investment proposals will create employment in Jammu and Kashmir.
Pashmina shawls, carpet weaving from J&K have been given Geographical Indication (GI) recognition and ample steps have been taken to promote Kashmiri art and artisans."