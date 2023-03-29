Rule of law to be upheld with action: LG

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday asserted that the rule of law would be upheld and action against deadwood; those appointed illegally, bypassing law, or those found involved in anti-national activities, would continue.
He also averred that the examinations to be conducted (by JKSSB for recruiting Accounts Assistants and Junior Engineers) were deferred to allay the apprehensions of people, mainly job aspirants and they would be conducted after the court decision.
Reiterating his administration’s commitment to give precedence to transparency and merit only in the recruitment process, the Lieutenant Governor, however, dared one and all to find even a single irregularity in over 25,000 recruitments made so far in the last three years. “Heads would roll,” he promised.
LG Sinha was responding to media queries during his annual presser on J&K Budget 2023-24 at the Convention Centre here.
Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta and the Director Information Akshay Labroo accompanied the Lieutenant Governor in the annual budget presser.
“There is rule of law in the country. We follow our constitution and the law of land. Wherever we find illegalities (illegal appointments), we will call a spade a spade and action will follow. If something doesn’t withstand the scrutiny of law, no leniency will be taken. (In case of daily wagers), scrutiny is on. Process to devise some mechanism as per law is on. But in the case of many people (employees), where we gathered clinching evidence that their documents were fudged; they were involved in anti-national activities or they were not performing (while on duty), they were shown the door. Process will continue,” he said.
The question was related to the mechanism being adopted to sort out the issue of those 2.5 lakh people, who, the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Secretary had said, were “illegally appointed by the previous regimes” and they could not be regularised.
With regard to illegal appointments, the Chief Secretary mentioned SRO 64. “Under this process, over 60,000 persons, who were appointed under SRO 64 since 1994, have been regularised in complete violation of SC ruling and Indian constitution. Similarly, over one lakh people were employed as daily wagers in violation of norms. Then SRO 520 was brought, which again was in violation of rules. In all, there are 2.5 lakh people who were employed illegally. The present dispensation has brought transparency in recruitments,” Mehta said.
ON INVESTMENTS IN J&K
With regard to the deadline for the opening of UAE’s Emaar Mall in Srinagar, LG Sinha said that they (Emaar Group) had announced its operation by 2026 but he (LG) suggested they postpone it to 2025. “They would open a Mall in Srinagar and would construct two IT towers (one each in Jammu and Srinagar). But so far their deadline is 2026,” he informed.
“Mind it, I have always stated that the investment proposals worth Rs 70000 Cr have been received by the J&K administration. But all these proposals will become a reality or will fructify in actual investments on the ground - I’ve never said that,” LG Sinha clarified when his attention was sought towards charges by political opponents that the investments statistics being quoted by the UT administration were “mere paper horses and were not visible on the ground.”
“However, we’re making efforts to expedite work on 29 Industrial Estates (to turn maximum proposals into reality). In Kathua district, someone has recently invested Rs 6000 Cr. He met me after performing Bhoomi Pujan. Secondly, across the country, J&K is offering the most lucrative incentives for setting up industries,” he said.
ON REAL ESTATE SUMMIT
Answering a question about the Real Estate Summit and investment proposals, he said that it was a good experience, a new beginning for J&K. “Many laws in J&K were to be modified, including Land Laws. We have received many proposals. We will see results in the days to come,” he said.
SSB TO CONDUCT EXAMS AFTER COURT DECISION
Responding to a question about the final action in case of conduct of exams which were deferred by JKSSB amid protests by job aspirants, LG Sinha informed that the (deferred) examinations (for recruiting Accounts Assistants and Junior Engineers) would be conducted after court decision.
“To allay the apprehensions in the minds of people (about Aptech), we unanimously decided – Let’s wait for the court decision. But I assure you that recruitment will be made in a transparent manner, keeping in consideration only merit. In case, one finds a single case of irregularity, bring it to our notice. Guilty will not be spared and stringent action will be taken against them,” he assured, while narrating whole sequence of conduct of exams, their cancellation after complaints of irregularities, entrusting case to CBI, contract to Aptech following tendering and the long-drawn court battle, which is still on.
Reference was to three examinations for recruitment of JKP’s Sub-Inspectors; Accounts Assistants and Junior Engineers.
CAUTIONS YOUTH AGAINST VESTED INTERESTS
Cautioning the youth against getting misled by the vested elements, the Lieutenant Governor also challenged them to pin-point any irregularity in over 25,000 recruitments made so far in the last three years with the promise- “Heads would roll.”
Without naming anyone, he stated that there were few elements, who for their vested interests, were provoking and misleading youth (job aspirants). “I will not name anyone but there are people who want to sabotage the recruitment process. But we remain steadfast in our commitment to a transparent recruitment process,” he said.
LG Sinha rubbished the charge of political opponents that his dispensation, instead of providing jobs, was snatching them (jobs) from those already in service and was not able to handle the recruitment process as it had to cancel three exams due to alleged irregularities.
“No, this is not the correct proposition. I’ve given you statistics that over 25,000 people have already been provided with jobs and they have joined their duties also. Three exams, which have been cancelled, too will be conducted soon after the court decision,” he said.
ON SUGGESTIONS ABOUT PROPERTY TAX
Reiterating that the Property Tax would be utilised by SMC, JMC and other municipal bodies to fulfil the aspirations of citizens vis-à-vis better amenities, LG Sinha stated that the suggestions elicited from the people would be properly analysed. “Good suggestions would definitely be given due consideration and would be implemented as per feasibility,” he said.
FISCAL MANAGEMENT BEING TACKLED EFFECTIVELY, EFFICIENTLY
How the UT government was tackling fiscal management, which used to be grey area in the past regimes and would invariably be reflected in the reports of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, replying to this question, LG Sinha said that his administration was sincerely working to provide better fiscal management. “If the media assists in these efforts, this will show further improvement,” he said.
On this account, the Chief Secretary too stated that the situation had undergone a change for good. “Presently, no bills are pending in the treasuries. There is no unfunded mandate. As the Lieutenant Governor too mentioned that in the year 2018-19, 9229 works (projects) were completed but this year, 70,000 works were finished, thus recording an almost six-fold increase. Under MGNREGA, 40000 works were completed in 2018-19 but in the current year already 1,71,000 works were finished. As per our estimation, 2 lakh jobs will be completed. This can be checked on the ground. All these details are available in the form of e-compendium (of completed works) on the website. One will not find this kind of transparency anywhere. Funding is made available for the planned works and we get full assistance from the central government on this account,” Mehta elaborated.
NO PAYMENTS OF CONTRACTORS PENDING WHERE WORK WAS DONE IN TANDEM WITH RULES
Regarding complaints of contractors for non-payment for works by the Irrigation Department, the Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta asserted that no payments were pending where the works were performed strictly following rules and regulations.
“I’m saying it with a full sense of responsibility that no payments were pending where the works were done as per the rules in vogue, Prior to 2018-19, the contractors used to get works and then payments without following due procedure. But in the present scheme of things, if there is no administrative approval, e-tendering is not done for the works, no payment can be released under General Financial Rules (GFR). If you have a specific case where payment is not made despite following all rules and regulations, bring it to our notice. But the government cannot take responsibility to release payments where works have been done flouting its rules,” Mehta stated.
LOCAL MSMEs TO GET ADMINISTRATIVE SUPPORT
With regard to the query about local MSMEs’ concerns vis-à-vis alleged lack of administrative support, the Lieutenant Governor maintained the administration wanted the local industrialists to also take benefit of new industrial policy.
“New industrial scheme (policy) has tailor-made provisions for promoting new industries but it also has a lot of provisions to encourage existing and local industries as well. It is regrettable that many among them could not take advantage of incentives even in the last 20 years. Still, we hold deliberations with the (local) industrialists. These deliberations last for three months. I believe that whatever administrative support is required and feasible, will certainly be offered to those willing to work and evolve,” he said.
ON PUNJAB SITUATION’S IMPACT ON J&K
With regard to developments in Punjab and their likely impact on J&K, the Lieutenant Governor said that the security forces (agencies) were fully alert and were closely monitoring the situation. “I’m confident that the alert security forces have worked with alacrity, have held deliberations during meetings devising desired strategy and they will not allow J&K to get affected by the developments unfolding in Punjab,” he said.
In response to another question about enhanced budget allocation under security head, including for the establishment of Border Out Posts (BOPs), the Lieutenant Governor said that the border area was the priority area for the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government, both in terms of security as well as development.
“Even for the J&K government, to ensure overall inclusive development of the border area villages is our commitment and priority so that the inhabitants of these areas should not feel left-out or deprived in comparison with other areas. Besides their security is also our topmost priority, hence these BOPs are being created,” he stated.
“The budget does not deal with details of BOPs. However, separate details will be provided about the places where these BOPs are supposed to be established
The Lieutenant Governor refused to comment when a scribe sought his take on “developments at the United Nations where social activists from J&K shared the first-hand account of positive changes being witnessed in the Union Territory following abrogation of Article 370 thus successfully exposing Pakistan and the harassment of another social activist (by India’s detractors) there (at the UN) for doing so thus forcing her to lodge a complaint at the UN.”
“Leave some issues for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to handle (them) while we should stay focussed on Jammu and Kashmir. India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and our External Affairs Minister are very capable to deal with such issues and resolve related aspects,” was LG Sinha’s terse reply.
The Lieutenant Governor pointed out that his administration had ensured parity in offering facilities and no distinction was made between the high-ups and the common citizens. “For every family of J&K, the government has offered a health cover of Rs 5 lakh. This is available to everyone, be they bureaucrats, farmers, labourers or those from other strata of life. Whatever facilities are available to the Chief Secretary, they are available to you (media) too,” he said in reply to a query about lack of provisions for journalists in the budget.
LG Sinha said that Rs 145 crore was allocated for sports in the budget.