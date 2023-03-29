Rule of law to be upheld with action: LG

SSB TO CONDUCT EXAMS AFTER COURT DECISION

Responding to a question about the final action in case of conduct of exams which were deferred by JKSSB amid protests by job aspirants, LG Sinha informed that the (deferred) examinations (for recruiting Accounts Assistants and Junior Engineers) would be conducted after court decision.

“To allay the apprehensions in the minds of people (about Aptech), we unanimously decided – Let’s wait for the court decision. But I assure you that recruitment will be made in a transparent manner, keeping in consideration only merit. In case, one finds a single case of irregularity, bring it to our notice. Guilty will not be spared and stringent action will be taken against them,” he assured, while narrating whole sequence of conduct of exams, their cancellation after complaints of irregularities, entrusting case to CBI, contract to Aptech following tendering and the long-drawn court battle, which is still on.

Reference was to three examinations for recruitment of JKP’s Sub-Inspectors; Accounts Assistants and Junior Engineers.

CAUTIONS YOUTH AGAINST VESTED INTERESTS

Cautioning the youth against getting misled by the vested elements, the Lieutenant Governor also challenged them to pin-point any irregularity in over 25,000 recruitments made so far in the last three years with the promise- “Heads would roll.”

Without naming anyone, he stated that there were few elements, who for their vested interests, were provoking and misleading youth (job aspirants). “I will not name anyone but there are people who want to sabotage the recruitment process. But we remain steadfast in our commitment to a transparent recruitment process,” he said.

LG Sinha rubbished the charge of political opponents that his dispensation, instead of providing jobs, was snatching them (jobs) from those already in service and was not able to handle the recruitment process as it had to cancel three exams due to alleged irregularities.

“No, this is not the correct proposition. I’ve given you statistics that over 25,000 people have already been provided with jobs and they have joined their duties also. Three exams, which have been cancelled, too will be conducted soon after the court decision,” he said.

ON SUGGESTIONS ABOUT PROPERTY TAX

Reiterating that the Property Tax would be utilised by SMC, JMC and other municipal bodies to fulfil the aspirations of citizens vis-à-vis better amenities, LG Sinha stated that the suggestions elicited from the people would be properly analysed. “Good suggestions would definitely be given due consideration and would be implemented as per feasibility,” he said.

FISCAL MANAGEMENT BEING TACKLED EFFECTIVELY, EFFICIENTLY

How the UT government was tackling fiscal management, which used to be grey area in the past regimes and would invariably be reflected in the reports of Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India, replying to this question, LG Sinha said that his administration was sincerely working to provide better fiscal management. “If the media assists in these efforts, this will show further improvement,” he said.

On this account, the Chief Secretary too stated that the situation had undergone a change for good. “Presently, no bills are pending in the treasuries. There is no unfunded mandate. As the Lieutenant Governor too mentioned that in the year 2018-19, 9229 works (projects) were completed but this year, 70,000 works were finished, thus recording an almost six-fold increase. Under MGNREGA, 40000 works were completed in 2018-19 but in the current year already 1,71,000 works were finished. As per our estimation, 2 lakh jobs will be completed. This can be checked on the ground. All these details are available in the form of e-compendium (of completed works) on the website. One will not find this kind of transparency anywhere. Funding is made available for the planned works and we get full assistance from the central government on this account,” Mehta elaborated.