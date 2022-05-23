Runway upgradation at Srinagar Airport affects evening flights

Srinagar: The ongoing runway upgradation work at the Srinagar International Airport has affected the schedule of evening flights, leading to cancellation of several flights after sunset during the last few days.
Director, Airports Authority of India, Srinagar, Kuldeep Singh on Sunday took to Twitter and wrote: “The IAF is installing a new Instrument Landing System at our airport. As a part of this change the Approach Lights are also being replaced
The removal of old lights began on May 15th. The installation of new lights is likely to be completed by Jul 15th.”
Singh said as per the aviation regulator of India, no flights can operate post sunset till the new lighting system on the runway is in place. “The DGCA has directed that in the absence of these lights, the night flying operations after sunset cannot be permitted Therefore, four flights were cancelled by various airlines yesterday,” Singh Tweeted.
The Airport Director further said: “As flights are not permitted after sunset, such cancellations may continue till the Approach Lights installation is completed. This is an essential infrastructure and replacement is necessary for flight safety,”. “Inconvenience caused to the passengers is regretted. Kindly re-schedule your flights bookings accordingly,” Singh added.