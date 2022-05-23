Runway upgradation at Srinagar Airport affects evening flights

Srinagar: The ongoing runway upgradation work at the Srinagar International Airport has affected the schedule of evening flights, leading to cancellation of several flights after sunset during the last few days.

Director, Airports Authority of India, Srinagar, Kuldeep Singh on Sunday took to Twitter and wrote: “The IAF is installing a new Instrument Landing System at our airport. As a part of this change the Approach Lights are also being replaced

The removal of old lights began on May 15th. The installation of new lights is likely to be completed by Jul 15th.”