Russia shows some troops leaving near Ukraine, seeks talks

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Moscow is ready for security talks with the U.S. And NATO, as the Russian military announced a partial troop withdrawal from drills near Ukraine — new signs that may suggest a Russian invasion of its neighbour isn’t imminent despite snowballing Western fears.
Putin said he doesn’t want war, and called for “peaceful” discussions over Ukraine’s bid to join NATO, which Moscow sees as a major threat. The overtures from Russia offered possible new impetus for diplomatic efforts to ease the worst East-West tensions in decades, which have put Europe on edge and rattled global markets.
But concerns remain. NATO and Western governments said they had seen no signs of de-escalation yet Tuesday, despite the Russian Defense Ministry’s announcement that it is pulling back forces from maneuvers that had heightened concerns about an invasion. Russia gave no details on where the troops were pulling back from, or how many.
The invasion fears grew after Russia massed more than 130,000 troops near Ukraine in recent weeks and months. Russia denies it has any such plans. U.S. And other NATO allies, meanwhile, have moved troops and military supplies toward Ukraine’s western flank to shore up local governments — although not to confront Russian forces.
The U.S. And NATO have rejected Moscow’s demand to keep Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations out of the alliance, halt weapons deployments near Russian borders and roll back forces from Eastern Europe. But Western powers have agreed to discuss other security measures that Russia had previously proposed.
Speaking after talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin said Russia is ready to engage in talks on limiting the deployment of intermediate range missiles in Europe, transparency of drills and other confidence-building measures. But he emphasized the need for the West to heed Russia’s main demands.
Asked if there could be a war in Europe, Putin said Russia doesn’t want it. He reaffirmed that Ukraine’s bid to join NATO poses a major security threat to Russia, adding that Moscow won’t be assuaged by Western assurances that Ukraine wouldn’t be able to join the alliance any time soon. (AP)