S D Singh Jamwal is new Ladakh Police chief
Ganderbal: The Ministry of Home Affairs Wednesday posted senior IPS officer and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal as Head of Police in Ladakh Union Territory. An IPS (AGMUT: 1995) officer, Jamwal was posted as ADGP Security J&K.
“With the approval of the competent authority, Jamwal, ADGP, is transferred from J&K and appointed as Head of Police, UT of Ladakh with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post and until further orders,” reads an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs.
Jamwal would replace another 1995 batch senior IPS officer of AGMUT cadre, S S Khandare who has been appointed as IG BSF.
Khandare was posted as the first Police chief of Ladakh after it became a UT. Senior IPS officer Khandare worked earlier as J&K cadre officer.
He was chosen as the first head of Ladakh UT force in the rank of Inspector General of Police (IGP), after Ladakh became a UT.