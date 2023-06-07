S D Singh Jamwal is new Ladakh Police chief

Ganderbal: The Ministry of Home Affairs Wednesday posted senior IPS officer and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal as Head of Police in Ladakh Union Territory. An IPS (AGMUT: 1995) officer, Jamwal was posted as ADGP Security J&K.

“With the approval of the competent authority, Jamwal, ADGP, is transferred from J&K and appointed as Head of Police, UT of Ladakh with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the post and until further orders,” reads an order from the Ministry of Home Affairs.