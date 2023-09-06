Sacrifice, service, spirituality society’s foundation: LG Sinha

Katra: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the sacrifice, service, and spirituality were the foundation of all-round development of the society.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing a ceremony organised to commemorate the Foundation Day of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) and annual day of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul at Katra, the LG said, “Our schools, Gurukuls, and universities should provide a conducive environment for all students to develop their overall personality, encourage originality, new ideas, instill self-confidence among the students and inspire young minds for nation’s social and economic empowerment.”
He inaugurated the Gayatri Bhawan, a residential complex for the employees of the SMVDSB at Nomain.
Sinha also e-inaugurated the underground cabling project in the shrine area and additional dining and accommodation at Gurukul. He extended his heartiest congratulations to all the members, management, and everyone associated with the shrine board and SMVDU.
The LG announced Children Education Allowance to all the employees of the SMVDSB that would benefit all the staff having children in schools.
He said that the government was committed to protect and promote the welfare of employees of the SMVDSB.
Sinha said that the Children Education Allowance would be provided to the employees from Sharadiya Navratri in the month of October this year.
He shared the efforts of the SMVDSB to augment facilities for the yatris.
“Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine yatra is a symbol of our Sanatan culture, source of energy, and divinity for humanity. With the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi, our endeavour is to make modern infrastructure as a medium of service to devotees, hassle-free yatra, and enrich the spiritual experience of travellers,” the LG said.
He also appreciated the endeavours of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul to provide quality education to the students. “Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul is also transforming into a melting pot of science and Sanskar. The Gurukul is persistently making a single effort, to create a fine balance between science, technology with search for oneself, inner journey and create a spiritual climate for wisdom to grow,” Sinha said. “Our rich spiritual legacy, Vedas, Upanishads are guiding light for humanity. The Gurukul as an energy field has beautifully integrated modern education with Vedic education to prepare the students to serve the society and effectively tackle the future challenges.”
He released the second edition of the annual magazine of SMVD Gurukul. A Sanskrit short film ‘Tatvabodh’ was also screened on the occasion.
SMVDSB members Mahamandleshwar Shri Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj; Ashok Bhan; Neelam Sareen; Suresh Kumar Sharma; Raghu K Mehta; Director SMVD Gurukul Padma Shri Prof Vishwamurti Shastri, Vice Chancellor, SMVDU, Prof Pragati Kumar; and CEO, SMVDSB, Anshul Garg were also present on the occasion.