Sacrifice, service, spirituality society’s foundation: LG Sinha

Katra: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that the sacrifice, service, and spirituality were the foundation of all-round development of the society.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing a ceremony organised to commemorate the Foundation Day of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) and annual day of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul at Katra, the LG said, “Our schools, Gurukuls, and universities should provide a conducive environment for all students to develop their overall personality, encourage originality, new ideas, instill self-confidence among the students and inspire young minds for nation’s social and economic empowerment.”

He inaugurated the Gayatri Bhawan, a residential complex for the employees of the SMVDSB at Nomain.

Sinha also e-inaugurated the underground cabling project in the shrine area and additional dining and accommodation at Gurukul. He extended his heartiest congratulations to all the members, management, and everyone associated with the shrine board and SMVDU.

The LG announced Children Education Allowance to all the employees of the SMVDSB that would benefit all the staff having children in schools.