Sacrifices of Dr Mookerjee live on in our hearts: LG

Kathua: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday paid tributes to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee at Urliwand, Kathua.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the ‘Tiranga Utsav’ programme organised by the district administration, the LG said that the sacrifices of the great patriot and freedom fighter Dr Mookerjee live on in our hearts.

“Dr Mookerjee was undoubtedly one of the greatest scholars and statesmen of the country. In this Amrit Kal Khand, let us strive to become worthy heirs to Dr Mookerjee who sacrificed his life for a united and modern India,” he said.

LG Sinha said that the struggle Mookerjee endured for human welfare through self-realisation was the beginning of a new ideology of public welfare in Indian politics.

He termed Mookerjee’s political life guided by spirituality and determination to uplift the downtrodden of society.

“His slogan of ‘Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan, Ek Pradhan’ gave a new vision, a new awakening, a new inspiration to the people for a united and modern India,” the LG said.