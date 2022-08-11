Sacrifices of Dr Mookerjee live on in our hearts: LG

Kathua: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday paid tributes to Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee at Urliwand, Kathua.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the ‘Tiranga Utsav’ programme organised by the district administration, the LG said that the sacrifices of the great patriot and freedom fighter Dr Mookerjee live on in our hearts.
“Dr Mookerjee was undoubtedly one of the greatest scholars and statesmen of the country. In this Amrit Kal Khand, let us strive to become worthy heirs to Dr Mookerjee who sacrificed his life for a united and modern India,” he said.
LG Sinha said that the struggle Mookerjee endured for human welfare through self-realisation was the beginning of a new ideology of public welfare in Indian politics.
He termed Mookerjee’s political life guided by spirituality and determination to uplift the downtrodden of society.
“His slogan of ‘Ek Vidhan, Ek Nishan, Ek Pradhan’ gave a new vision, a new awakening, a new inspiration to the people for a united and modern India,” the LG said.
He said that a towering man of ideas and ideals, Mookerjee laid the foundation for the industrial development of the country by setting up the three most significant industrial undertakings, and formulated policies that prepared the ground for the future.
LG Sinha said that to make the country self-sufficient in essential goods including defence, Mookerjee encouraged private investment and supported private enterprises with suitable administrative regulations for speedy industrialisation.
He recalled the indispensable contributions of Mookerjee to the complete integration of J&K with India.
“In August 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid the biggest tribute to Dr Mookerjee's vision, his struggle and sacrifice by effecting total integration of J&K with the rest of the country. He restored the human dignity and social justice in J&K, which is now walking on a new journey of development,” the LG said.
He said that despite all obstacles, several milestones had been achieved.
“We have been able to empower the underprivileged, established social equality, brought industrial development, ushered in a new era for young men and women to realise their dreams and aspirations,” the LG said. “The tremendous participation in national anthem singing competition across J&K and 8000 school children displaying the national flag under ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in Tral, Pulwama is the true reflection of the new J&K.”
He asked the people to remember the contribution of the great freedom fighters of Indian independence.
“With the determined efforts of the government and active contribution of common people, we will make J&K the most developed and top performer union territory in the country,” LG Sinha said.
He also paid floral tributes to the freedom fighters and honoured the family members of the J&K Police personnel and security forces who were killed in the line of duty.
The LG also hoisted a 100-feet high tricolour and appealed to the people to participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and bring home the national flag with honour and pride.
Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rahul Pandey delivered the welcome address.
ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, DIG Vivek Gupta, former minister Rajiv Jasrotia, former legislators, PRI, and ULB members were present on the occasion.