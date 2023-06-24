Sacrifices of J&K Police personnel testament to what Kashmir stands for: Amit Shah

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday said that the sacrifices of the numerous Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel in the line of duty was a “testament to what Kashmir and its people stand for”.
Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Home Minister wrote: “The martyrdom of numerous Jawans of the @JmuKmrPolice who laid down their lives battling terrorists and securing innocent fellow citizens is a testament to what Kashmir and its people stand for (sic).”
“Today, met the family members of such martyrs in Srinagar and distributed appointment letters on behalf of the J&K govt to the closest kins of the martyrs (sic),” he tweeted.
Earlier, the Home Minister accompanied by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha laid the foundation stone of ‘Balidaan Stambh’ at Lal Chowk.
Immediately afterwards, Shah went to Raj Bhawan and Karan Mahal.
Earlier, Shah visited Amarnath base camp at Baltal to take stock of the arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra.