Sacrifices of J&K Police personnel testament to what Kashmir stands for: Amit Shah

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday said that the sacrifices of the numerous Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel in the line of duty was a “testament to what Kashmir and its people stand for”.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Home Minister wrote: “The martyrdom of numerous Jawans of the @JmuKmrPolice who laid down their lives battling terrorists and securing innocent fellow citizens is a testament to what Kashmir and its people stand for (sic).”

“Today, met the family members of such martyrs in Srinagar and distributed appointment letters on behalf of the J&K govt to the closest kins of the martyrs (sic),” he tweeted.