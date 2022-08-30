Safety of women, children, senior citizens our priority; provide them safe environment with sensitive approach: Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah visited Delhi Police Headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday and held an extensive meeting with the officers on various subjects.

A statement issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) said that in the meeting, Shah directed that forensic investigation should be made mandatory in all crimes involving punishment of more than 6 years in Delhi to increase the conviction rate and to integrate the criminal justice system with forensic science investigation.

He said that in the identified offenses of serious nature, chargesheets should be filed by the Police only after legal vetting.

The home minister said that surveillance was a major component of policing in preventing and investigating crime, hence cameras installed by the civil administration and Police in Delhi, as well as CCTV cameras installed in public places like airports, railway stations, bus stands, markets, and RWAs should be integrated with the control room.

He said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was determined to free the country from the curse of drugs and a detailed action plan had been prepared to crack down on narcotics in Delhi.