Safety, security of minority community, our foremost duty: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar: Reaffirming the resolve of the Govt to ensure safety and security of all especially minority communities, the Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, has said that whatsoever has been mentioned in the minutes of the meeting regarding absence of migrant employees following killing of two school teachers has been corrected.

The Div Com said this in response to a news item carried by a national daily.

He said that all DCs of Kashmir division have been asked to take necessary measures for security of political leaders and representatives, besides ensure one to one meeting with the representative/ leaders of all the political parties for the redressal of their apprehensions regarding security, accommodation besides others.

Pole said that on his instructions the Deputy Commissioners/ SSPs are regularly paying visits at the migrant colonies/ accommodation and they are being briefed about the security/ confidence building measures, facilities and other arrangements being put in place by the Govt for their safety and security.

He also said that the Officers have been issued clear cut directions to preferably post these migrant employees in safe and secure zones instead of far flung and vulnerable areas for the time being.