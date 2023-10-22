Saffron fields bloom with promise: Abundant rains spark hope for a bumper crop

Srinagar: In the lush valleys of Kashmir, the past few weeks have brought a silver lining to the region's saffron growers.
As the skies opened up with abundant rainfall, there is newfound optimism that this year's saffron production would thrive.
Growers are pinning their hopes on the well-timed rains to substantially increase saffron yields.
Chairman of Saffron Growers Association, Abdul Majeed Wani voiced his optimism, saying, “This year, the Valley endured an extended dry season. Fortunately, abundant rains arrived this week, much needed for the saffron crop. We are hopeful for a good yield this year.”
Wani underlined that growers were anticipating a bumper crop this season.
He also acknowledged the significant impact of the Geographical Indication (GI) tag on Kashmiri saffron. “The GI tag has not only granted recognition but has also triggered a notable upswing in the price of saffron, both in the international and domestic markets. This recognition has transformed Kashmiri saffron into a highly coveted and valued commodity among consumers, contributing to the economic prosperity of the region's saffron industry,” Wani said.
As saffron growers gear up for the imminent harvest, the combination of well-timed rains and the GI tag's recognition augurs well for the saffron industry.
It promises another favourable year for Kashmiri saffron, further solidifying its reputation on the global stage.
The Agriculture Department officials shared optimism about the recent rainfall's impact on saffron crops.
"The last few seasons have been good, and we are expecting a bumper crop this year as well. The farmers are also excited this year, based on the feedback I heard during my field tour,” they said.
In addition to the timely rains, the price of Kashmiri saffron has surged significantly, with consumers in international markets now paying Rs 3250 per 10 gm of this coveted spice.
One of the primary reasons behind this sharp rise in Kashmiri saffron's price is its recognition by the government.
In 2020, saffron received a GI tag, making it the only GI-tagged saffron in the world.
This distinction has attracted attention from many European countries, the United States, and Canada.
GI labeling helps identify products with specific geographical origins, signifying their superior qualities compared to similar products from other regions.
This recognition allows producers to access both national and international markets, provided the product's qualities, characteristics, or reputation are essentially due to its place of origin.
In the previous year, saffron production reached 16.34 metric tonnes, marking the highest output of this crop in the last 27 years.
In 2021, saffron production stood at 15.04 metric tonnes, with an average yield of 4.4 kg per hectare recorded in 2022.
Farmers have reported significant improvements in their farming practices following the GI tag recognition.
Additionally, more farmers have been experimenting with indoor saffron cultivation, a technique introduced by SKUAST in 2021.