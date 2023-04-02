Saffron Surge

Srinagar: The per hectare production of saffron in J&K has increased manifold, bringing cheers among the saffron growers who had been constantly seeing decline of the crop which is famous across the world.

Saffron growers are happier and this is for the first time in the last eight years that saffron production in Kashmir has increased.

It is a spice that comes from the stigmas of the purple flowers of the plant Crocus sativus.

Each flower contains three stigmas that are handpicked and then dried to make the saffron spice.

It takes thousands of flowers to produce a few grams of saffron.

The stigmas are typically of an orange-red colour, which is due to the content of crocetin, a type of acid and crocin.

Pampore meadows attract tourists from everywhere to witness the yellow, maroon, and purple hues of the blossoms that bloom beside giant Chinar trees and harvest time resembles a festival for the villages in the area.

On the first day of the harvest, saffron farmers head to the shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Sharifuddin in Namblabal Pampore to offer some saffron.