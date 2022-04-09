‘Sahi Raasta’ Programme | Entrepreneurship opportunities showing spectacular growth: LG

“It is necessary to foil underground as well as over ground extremist ideological campaign, which is involved in misguiding our youth. Young people and entire community have a huge responsibility to isolate and expose those justifying or condoning terrorism,” the Lt Governor said.

Calling “Sahi Raasta” program as a life changing process, the Lt Governor said it is an opportunity to turn dreams of youth into reality showing them the right path to live a virtuous and successful life.

The Lt Governor said that before 2019 the youth of J&K were deliberately denied opportunities by a few vested interests. “Under the leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, in August 2019, Jammu and Kashmir entered a new era of governance. We are addressing critical areas of reforms for speeding up investment and growth,” the Lt Governor said.