Sahitya Akademi award winner and veteran journalist Ghulam Nabi Khayal passes away

In a statement issued here, Soz said, “I had known Khayal Sahab for more than 3 decades. He was a genuine scholar who wrote prose and poetry in Kashmiri and Urdu languages and had earned appreciation for his contributions to these languages. Among other things, he translated world-famous poet Omar Khayyam’s quartets into the Kashmiri language. That work was also considerably appreciated.

Through his weekly English language – The Voice of Kashmir, he connected various social and political situations and was thoroughly clear in his thought process. He was widely known for his political comments on issues.”

He said that Khayal’s passing away was a great loss not only to writers in Urdu, Kashmir, and English languages but it a great loss to the people of Kashmir.

Soz said that Khayal would be remembered long not only for his contribution in Urdu and Kashmiri languages but for his keen sense of belonging to Kashmir.

“I offer my sincere condolences to the bereaved family,” he said.

Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari also expressed shock and grief over Khayal’s death.

A statement of the Apni Party issued here said that in his condolence message, Bukhari said, “Khayal Sahab was the son of the soil, whose remarkable contributions to the realms of literature and journalism stand unmatched. I am profoundly saddened by his demise. May his soul find eternal peace, and may Allah bestow His choicest blessings on his grave. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.”

Apni Party senior vice presidents Ghulam Hassan Mir and Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, and Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi also extended their condolences and sorrow upon the demise of the Sahitya Akademi award-winning writer and distinguished journalist.

The statement said Mir, in a message of condolence, said, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Khayal Sahab. May Allah grant them the strength to endure this profound and irreparable loss. During his lifetime, Khayal Sahab authored numerous books, including the highly acclaimed Kashmiri translation of the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam. His departure has left an irreplaceable void in the realm of literature. May Allah grant him the loftiest abode in Jannah.”

Manhas, in his expression of grief and sorrow over the passing of Khayal, said, “Eminent literary figures and revered personalities like Khayal Sahib do not fade away; instead, they eternally reside in the hearts and memories of the people. His remarkable work and unparalleled contributions to the realms of literature and journalism will remain here forever. May Almighty Allah bless the departed soul with the highest place in Jannah and rest his noble soul in eternal peace.”

Andrabi, in his condolence message, said, "I am profoundly saddened by the news of the passing of the distinguished writer, poet, and journalist, Ghulam Nabi Khayal Sahib. Today, we bid farewell to a greatly esteemed literary figure, whose contributions will be eternally cherished in our hearts. May the Almighty bestow the highest place in Jannah on this noble soul. My deepest condolences to the grieving family.”

Condoling the demise of Khayal, Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Gani Lone posted on X: “Heartfelt condolences to the family of Ghulam Nabi Khayal Sahab. A poet, a journalist and above all a great human being. Have known Khayal Sahab since my school days. Knew the whole family. Khayal Sahab lived in Sanat Nagar colony. He was the elderly neighbour who was very affectionate. May Allah grant him Jannat.”