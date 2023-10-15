Sahitya Akademi award winner and veteran journalist Ghulam Nabi Khayal passes away

Srinagar: Sahitya Akademi award winner and veteran journalist Ghulam Nabi Khayal passed away at his residence in Rawalpora, Srinagar on Sunday morning. He was 85.
Khayal was born in 1938 in Srinagar. He began his career as a news reader in Radio Kashmir in the 1950s and went on to work for almost every major news organisation in the country including the Illustrated Weekly of India, India Today, The Associated Press, and various broadcast radio stations, including the Voice of America.
He was a prolific writer and authored over 30 books in Kashmiri, English, and Urdu languages.
His most notable works include ‘Gashik Minaar’ (Luminaries), for which he was awarded the Sahitya Akademi award in 1975, and the Kashmiri translation of Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam.
In 2015, he returned his Sahitya Akademi award in protest against the mistreatment of minorities in India.
Khayal is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter.
All his children are settled abroad.
Noted poet and satirist, Zareef Ahmad Zareef told Greater Kashmir that Ghulam Nabi Mir popularly known as Ghulam Nabi Khayal was a renowned writer, journalist, researcher, and poet and his death was a great loss in the field of literature and art.
Zareef said that Khayaal was a person of great caliber and passion who had written around 30 books.
"At the time of Bakshi Ghulam Muhammad's leadership, he was jailed for two years. In those two years, he learned Persian and didn't waste time. After that he translated Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam into Kashmiri language,” Zareef said.
He said that his books like Mottabar, Fikr-e-Khayal, Khayal-e-Qalam, Gaashik Minaar, and Chinar Rang were some of his impressive works.
“His native place was Hawal but was living in the Rawalpora area now,” he said.
His death has been widely mourned by people from various sections of the society.
National Conference (NC) President and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed profound grief over Khayal’s demise.
A statement of NC issued here said that in his condolence message, the NC President Farooq Abdullah said, “The news of the passing away of Khayal Sahab has saddened me. He has left an indelible mark on the literary circles of Kashmir as an eminent writer, journalist, and translator. I extend my heartfelt condolences and sympathies to his bereaved family and numerous fans. May Almighty elevate his stations in Jannat.”
In his words of condolence, NC Vice President Omar Abdullah said, “I am deeply grieved to learn about the demise of noted poet, essayist, and Sahitya Akademi awardee Khayal Sahab. Kashmir's illuminating star with wisdom of past and present has set. This marks the end of a long life of service inspired by the ideals nobly conceived and actively pursued and will be remembered for generations to come. In his demise, Kashmir has lost the greatest of her sons, who through his manifold literary and poetic achievements raised her estimation across the country and the world. My deepest and sincerest sympathies go out to his family in their bereavement. Khayal Sahab would continue to live through his work.”
NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Additional General Secretary Mustafa Kamal, NC MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi, Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq, political advisors Mushtaq Guroo, Mudassar Shahmiri, and NC spokesman Imran Nabi Dar also expressed grief over Khayal’s demise.
Former union minister Saifuddin Soz expressed sadness on the demise of Khayal.
In a statement issued here, Soz said, “I had known Khayal Sahab for more than 3 decades. He was a genuine scholar who wrote prose and poetry in Kashmiri and Urdu languages and had earned appreciation for his contributions to these languages. Among other things, he translated world-famous poet Omar Khayyam’s quartets into the Kashmiri language. That work was also considerably appreciated.
Through his weekly English language – The Voice of Kashmir, he connected various social and political situations and was thoroughly clear in his thought process. He was widely known for his political comments on issues.”
He said that Khayal’s passing away was a great loss not only to writers in Urdu, Kashmir, and English languages but it a great loss to the people of Kashmir.
Soz said that Khayal would be remembered long not only for his contribution in Urdu and Kashmiri languages but for his keen sense of belonging to Kashmir.
“I offer my sincere condolences to the bereaved family,” he said.
Apni Party President Altaf Bukhari also expressed shock and grief over Khayal’s death.
A statement of the Apni Party issued here said that in his condolence message, Bukhari said, “Khayal Sahab was the son of the soil, whose remarkable contributions to the realms of literature and journalism stand unmatched. I am profoundly saddened by his demise. May his soul find eternal peace, and may Allah bestow His choicest blessings on his grave. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.”
Apni Party senior vice presidents Ghulam Hassan Mir and Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, and Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi also extended their condolences and sorrow upon the demise of the Sahitya Akademi award-winning writer and distinguished journalist.
The statement said Mir, in a message of condolence, said, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Khayal Sahab. May Allah grant them the strength to endure this profound and irreparable loss. During his lifetime, Khayal Sahab authored numerous books, including the highly acclaimed Kashmiri translation of the Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam. His departure has left an irreplaceable void in the realm of literature. May Allah grant him the loftiest abode in Jannah.”
Manhas, in his expression of grief and sorrow over the passing of Khayal, said, “Eminent literary figures and revered personalities like Khayal Sahib do not fade away; instead, they eternally reside in the hearts and memories of the people. His remarkable work and unparalleled contributions to the realms of literature and journalism will remain here forever. May Almighty Allah bless the departed soul with the highest place in Jannah and rest his noble soul in eternal peace.”
Andrabi, in his condolence message, said, "I am profoundly saddened by the news of the passing of the distinguished writer, poet, and journalist, Ghulam Nabi Khayal Sahib. Today, we bid farewell to a greatly esteemed literary figure, whose contributions will be eternally cherished in our hearts. May the Almighty bestow the highest place in Jannah on this noble soul. My deepest condolences to the grieving family.”
Condoling the demise of Khayal, Peoples Conference (PC) Chairman Sajad Gani Lone posted on X: “Heartfelt condolences to the family of Ghulam Nabi Khayal Sahab. A poet, a journalist and above all a great human being. Have known Khayal Sahab since my school days. Knew the whole family. Khayal Sahab lived in Sanat Nagar colony. He was the elderly neighbour who was very affectionate. May Allah grant him Jannat.”
Senior Congress leader and Congress Working Committee member Ghulam Ahmad Mir also expressed grief over the passing away of Khayal.
A statement of Congress issued here said that Mir termed the passing away of Khayal as a great loss to Jammu and Kashmir.
In his condolence message, Mir said, “Khayal was an eminent writer and an author of 30 books, who has greatly contributed to the society through his pen. His passing away is a great loss to the writer's fraternity and the people of Jammu and Kashmir, as well. I am deeply saddened over the passing away of the Sahitya Akademi award recipient who was a visionary and upright personality.”
Mir offered his heartfelt condolences to Khayal’s family and friends.
The CWC member also prayed for eternal peace to the late Khayal.
Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) Chairman and former minister Hakeem Muhammad Yaseen also expressed grief and sorrow over Khayal’s demise.
A statement of PDF issued here said that in a condolence message, Yaseen while expressing his grief and sorrow over the demise of Khayal said that his passing away was a big loss to the Kashmiri language, literature, and art.
“His contribution to Kashmiri art, language, and literature was immense, which cannot be overlooked in the annals of Kashmiri history,” Yaseen said.
He conveyed his condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.
Jamiat-e-Hamdani Patron Mirwaiz Riyaz Ahmad Hamdani termed Khayal's demise as a loss to Kashmiri literature.
Jamiat-e-Hamdani Publicity Secretary Ghulam Muhammad Saqi said Khayal made immense contributions to Kashmiri poetry and literature.
“His demise has left a deep void in literary circles,” Saqi said
Director Information, Minga Sherpa also condoled the demise of Khayal.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that in his condolence message, Sherpa said that Khayal was among the pioneers of journalism in Jammu and Kashmir who made significant contributions to the society.
He said that Khayal was a prolific writer who revolutionised the literary field with his writings which reflected the different facets of the society.
Sherpa said that his death had created a void in the literary field and journalistic circles of Jammu and Kashmir.
He also expressed his deep sympathies with the family of Khayal and prayed for peace to the departed soul.
Joint Director Information, Kashmir, Muhammad Aslam also condoled Khayal’s demise.
He also expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.
The Deputy Director of Information and Public Relations, Field Publicity Officer, Culture Officer, and officials of the department also expressed grief over the demise of the renowned scribe and offered condolence to the family over the irreparable loss.