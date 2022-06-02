‘Saint of the Santoor’ Pandit Bhajan Sopori passes away

Nostalgically recalling his father’s unfathomable love for his roots, Abhay remarked, “Kashmir not only meant for him as just ‘his roots’; it was his ‘soul.’ It was in his lifestyle, his demeanour, his passion, his performance. He last visited Kashmir over two years ago. Before he fell ill, it was COVID pandemic that superficially disrupted his eternal ties with his motherland. Even after the Cancer was detected, he wished to visit Kashmir; unfortunately it could not happen though he was performing till last December. His last performance was in Gwalior in December 2021. He performed after getting Kalidas Samman there with the same vigour and dedication. It was in January that his health started failing him physically though could not diminish his spirits.”

Abhay revealed that his legendary father would not skip his online performances even while undergoing chemo sessions. “He was able to perform as most of the performances would be online because of COVID. Every time he had to go for chemo, we would record him a day or two in advance. So he managed all those concerts, he had lined up,” he added.