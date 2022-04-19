Sajjad Gul, who took part in conspiracy to kill journalist Shujaat Bukhari, designated as terrorist

“Gul was found involved in hatching a criminal conspiracy, in connivance with other members of the LeT, to eliminate Bukhari, a prominent journalist, along with two of his personal security officers, at the busy Press Enclave area of Srinagar on June 14, 2018,” the ministry said in a notification.

Considering his terror activities, the home ministry designated Gul as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967). Born on October 10, 1974, Gul hails from the Rose Avenue Colony HMT Shalteng in Srinagar, and is one of the commanders of the LeT. He is the 37th individual to have been declared as a designated terrorist by the Centre.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub-section (1) of section 35 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the central government hereby makes the following amendment in the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, namely:- In the Fourth Schedule to the said Act, after serial number 36 and entries relating thereto, the following serial number and entries shall be inserted, namely: '37. Sheikh Sajad @Sheikh Sajjad Gul @Sajjad Gul @Sajjad Ah Sheikh'," the notification read.