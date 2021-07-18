Sale of sacrificial animals: Government rate list goes for a toss

Srinagar: Notwithstanding their tall claims, the price regulatory authorities in Kashmir have failed to check soaring prices of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid, thus leaving the people to get fleeced by the mutton dealers.

Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha various designated places in Kashmir, including Eidgah which hosts Srinagar’s largest sacrificial animal mandi, are abuzz with sale and purchase of sacrificial goats, sheep.

However overpricing by the dealers, despite the clear cut rate list issued by the Food Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, has dampened the spirits of buyers. The department fixes prices of these animals.

The laid-back approach of price regulatory authorities in Kashmir has left the people piqued. Feeling let down by the authorities yet again, they are complaining of exorbitant prices of sacrificial animals amid economic meltdown in the region due to Covid pandemic.

Exorbitant rates quoted by the mutton dealers, shepherds selling their livestock have taken people aback. They complain that the government has failed to implement its own rate list issued a few days back.

“From Rs 310 to 350 per kg, these dealers are quoting prices as per their sweet will as a result of which people are shying away from making purchases. Where is the monitoring mechanism?” asks Inam ul Haq, a Srinagar resident.

As per an order issued by Director Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) Kashmir Dr Abdul Salam Mir, the rates for Delhi Walla and Merino Cross varieties of sheep have been fixed at Rs 285 per kg while those of Bakerwal and Kashmiri varieties have been fixed at Rs 270 per kg. The rate for goats has been fixed at Rs 260 per kg.