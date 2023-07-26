Salute our soldiers who put nation first: Defence Minister

Drass: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday saluted the Kargil heroes, who put the nation first and did not hesitate to make the ultimate sacrifice in the Kargil conflict in 1999.

Addressing a sombre commemoration event after laying a wreath at the Kargil War Memorial in the memory of the fallen soldiers in the icy heights of Kargil, on Wednesday, Singh said, "I salute the brave sons of our soil, who sacrificed their all in the service and protection of their motherland. I salute our jawans, who put the nation first and did not hesitate to sacrifice their lives to defend our motherland. "I draw a lot of strength and feel empowered whenever I find myself standing among our soldiers. As I was paying tribute to the fallen soldiers, I couldn't help recollect the misadventure from across the border. I will never forget this day."

"The blood that our brave jawans have spilt on the frontlines have helped make India what it is today," Singh added.