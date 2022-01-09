Sampling roster put in place amid alarming spike in Jammu

As per the official figures, most of the cases in Jammu district were reported from government offices and market places. Alarmed by the situation, the authorities have put a strategic roster system in place to contain further spread of COVID19.

“During sampling of the employees and the visitors at the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, the health authorities have detected as many as 32 infected persons. All of them have mild symptoms or no symptoms,” the officials added.

They said that aggressive sampling would be done in the crowded places. “Today one customer was found infected at a prominent shopping complex at Channi,” said the official and added that the visitors and employees were also checked for COVID19 in famous multi-brand shopping complex Wave Mall.