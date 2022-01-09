Sampling roster put in place amid alarming spike in Jammu

Jammu: In the wake of an alarming spike in COVID cases in the region and particularly in Jammu district, the authorities have prepared a roster for sampling in the Civil Secretariat, all the government offices, shopping complexes and market places.
Jammu region on Sunday reported 437 COVID19 positive cases against 250 cases in Kashmir region. Jammu district recorded 292 cases, followed by Kathua district where 38 positive cases were reported. 25 cases surfaced in Ramban district while Reasi reported 26 cases, including 13 pilgrims. There were 12 cases from Rajouri district, 12 from Doda, 16 from Samba district, 8 from Poonch district, 25 from Ramban district and 7 from Udhampur district.
As per the official figures, most of the cases in Jammu district were reported from government offices and market places. Alarmed by the situation, the authorities have put a strategic roster system in place to contain further spread of COVID19.
“During sampling of the employees and the visitors at the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, the health authorities have detected as many as 32 infected persons. All of them have mild symptoms or no symptoms,” the officials added.
They said that aggressive sampling would be done in the crowded places. “Today one customer was found infected at a prominent shopping complex at Channi,” said the official and added that the visitors and employees were also checked for COVID19 in famous multi-brand shopping complex Wave Mall.
“For the last four days, we’ve been conducting sampling at Wave Mall and so far, 11 people tested positive in the mall,” the official said. He further added that the sampling was also conducted in ‘Trends’ shopping complex. “Some customers and employees tested positive in Janipur but none was found infected at Canal Road,” he said.
Meanwhile, an official said that over 22 police officials tested positive at Police Headquarters, Panama Chowk during the last two days and five officials working in the nerve centre of the administration were also found infected with the deadly virus.
“We have also planned to test officials and employees at Civil Secretariats again. Within a week, the re-testing of employees will be done to contain the spread of the virus. On Thursday and Friday, we conducted testing in the Civil Secretariat and again the tests will be conducted as per the schedule,” the official said.
He said that since the health department found infected people mostly from the market places and government offices and hence, these areas would be sanitised after conducting a systematic COVID sampling exercise.
According to an official from the health department, 11 staff members were found infected with COVID19 virus at Central University, Vijaypur (Samba).
The official said that sampling was intensified in all the districts with the involvement of civilian, police and health department officials to contain the spread of the virus.