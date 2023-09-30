‘Sankalp Saptaah’ for Aspirational Blocks launched | J&K Gujjars remind me of Kutch inhabitants: PM Modi

Poonch: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday recounted his affinity and close bond he shared with the Gurjars (Gujjars) of Rajouri-Poonch, saying that they “always reminded him of the habitants of Kutch, due to their similar attire and culture.”
He was interacting with Veterinary Assistant Surgeon from Mankote, Poonch Dr Sajad Ahmed, while launching a week-long programme for Aspirational Blocks in the country called ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.
The inaugural programme witnessed the participation of about 250 panchayat and block-level people's representatives and functionaries from the Block Mankote, who were connected to Bharat Mandapam virtually from DC Office Complex Poonch.
The Prime Minister also launched the Aspirational Blocks Programme Portal (on the lines of champions of change portal) and inaugurated an exhibition showcased on the occasion.
Interacting with the Prime Minister, Dr Sajad Ahmed explained the problems of migrating nomadic tribal folks and apprised him (PM) about the ways of limiting problems and damage during the migration. The Prime Minister asked him about the difference between “classroom knowledge and experience on the ground”, the “difference between theory and practice” and what steps were taken to bridge this gap. Dr Sajad told him about the sturdy local breeds that were ignored in the classroom.
The Prime Minister also enquired about the free vaccination campaign for Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and how other diseases like lumpy skin diseases were tackled in remote villages like Mankote etc. He was told about the massive vaccination drive and uptake of the vaccine in the area.
During his interaction with Dr Sajad, the Prime Minister narrated his closeness with the Gujjars of the region saying they always reminded him of the habitants of Kutch due to their similar attire and culture.
He was further told that government schemes like feed and fodder development were being run to assure continuity of amenities during snow fall and adverse conditions. “Moreover, the nomadic population is provided with transient accommodation and transportation service for easy and safe movement,” the Prime Minister was briefed. Sankalp Saptaah’ will be observed in all 500 Aspirational Blocks. Each day, in ‘Sankalp Saptaah’, from October 3 till October 9, 2023, is dedicated to a specific development theme on which all Aspirational Blocks will work.
The themes for the first six days include ‘Sampoorna Swasthya’; ‘Suposhit Pariwaar’; ‘Swachhta’; ‘Krishi’; ‘Shiksha’ and ‘Samridhi Diwas.’ The last day of the week i.e., October 9, 2023, will be a celebration of the work conducted during the entire week, as ‘Sankalp Saptaah-Samavesh Samaroh.’
On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Yasin M Choudhary expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister and told the media that the whole administrative machinery was working towards making Mankote a ‘Model Block’ soon. ADDC Poonch, ACR Poonch, senior members of NITI Aayog were also present.