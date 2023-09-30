‘Sankalp Saptaah’ for Aspirational Blocks launched | J&K Gujjars remind me of Kutch inhabitants: PM Modi

Poonch: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday recounted his affinity and close bond he shared with the Gurjars (Gujjars) of Rajouri-Poonch, saying that they “always reminded him of the habitants of Kutch, due to their similar attire and culture.”

He was interacting with Veterinary Assistant Surgeon from Mankote, Poonch Dr Sajad Ahmed, while launching a week-long programme for Aspirational Blocks in the country called ‘Sankalp Saptaah’ at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The inaugural programme witnessed the participation of about 250 panchayat and block-level people's representatives and functionaries from the Block Mankote, who were connected to Bharat Mandapam virtually from DC Office Complex Poonch.

The Prime Minister also launched the Aspirational Blocks Programme Portal (on the lines of champions of change portal) and inaugurated an exhibition showcased on the occasion.