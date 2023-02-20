Sanskrit greatest treasure of classic literature, knowledge: LG

“Sanskrit is not only one of the oldest living languages of the world but also the greatest treasure of classic literature and knowledge in science and technology. This festival is a perfect opportunity to make the young generation aware of values and ideals that Sanskrit possesses,” the LG said. “North Zone Youth Festival will lead to a better understanding of the various aspects of Sanskrit studies and knowledge system. We are making efforts through flexible and non-formal Sanskrit courses to increase access of students to make it language of common man.”

He said that Sanskrit had been the guiding force of culture and knowledge economy.

“It is our collective responsibility to popularise the Sanskrit language and preserve the treasure of science, spirituality, philosophy and culture,” the LG said.