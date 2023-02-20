Sanskrit greatest treasure of classic literature, knowledge: LG

Katra: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said Sanskrit was the greatest treasure of classic literature and knowledge.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the 3-day North Zone Youth Festival ‘KSHITIJ’ at Spiritual Growth Centre, Katra, organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board in collaboration with Central Sanskrit University, the LG welcomed the Sanskrit scholars participating in the festival and exhorted them to contribute constructively in nation building.
Sanskrit scholars of 10 institutes from seven states and union territories are participating in this unique festival of Sanskrit scholars.
“Sanskrit is not only one of the oldest living languages of the world but also the greatest treasure of classic literature and knowledge in science and technology. This festival is a perfect opportunity to make the young generation aware of values and ideals that Sanskrit possesses,” the LG said. “North Zone Youth Festival will lead to a better understanding of the various aspects of Sanskrit studies and knowledge system. We are making efforts through flexible and non-formal Sanskrit courses to increase access of students to make it language of common man.”
He said that Sanskrit had been the guiding force of culture and knowledge economy.
“It is our collective responsibility to popularise the Sanskrit language and preserve the treasure of science, spirituality, philosophy and culture,” the LG said.
He also lauded the efforts of various organisations and stakeholders like Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul, Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan, and Mahant Rohit Shastri in promoting Sanskrit language in J&K.
SMVDSB member Mahamandleshwar Shri Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj called for making collective efforts to promote Sanskrit and ensure that all sections of the society get the benefit of the inexhaustible storehouse of knowledge, science and thought.
Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul, Katra along with various campuses of Central Sanskrit University and Adarsh Maha Vidyalaya of Sanskrit, situated in J&K, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are participating in this mega event for the first time for the promotion of Sanskrit Language in J&K.
Members of the Shrine Board Ashok Bhan, Kul Bhushan Ahuja, Neelam Sareen, Retd Judge Suresh Kumar Sharma, Raghu K Mehta and Chief Executive Officer SMVDSB Anshul Garg were present on the occasion.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, Director Shri Ranbir Campus Prof Madan Mohan Jha also attended the opening ceremony.