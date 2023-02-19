Sarhad builds another hostel for daughters of Kashmir’s fallen soldiers

Pune: Pune-based NGO Sarhad’s founder president Sanjay Nahar has announced that his NGO has built another hostel for daughters of martyred policemen, jawans and citizens from Kashmir at Gujarwadi.

He has stated that it will start functioning from June this year.

“Sarhad is already running a hostel for Kashmiri girl students at their campus in Gujarwadi near Katraj, Pune. We have built another hostel for daughters of martyred policemen, jawans and citizens from Kashmir, which will start functioning from June this year at Gujarwadi,” he said in a programme organised by his NGO at Pune on February 18, 2023, in the presence of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

HM Shah interacted with Kashmiri youth and children during the programme.