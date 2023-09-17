Sarhad Foundation’s ‘Hum Sab Ek Hain’ initiative launch | J&K, Maharashtra deeply connected: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra were deeply connected while Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde promised to support the people of Jammu and Kashmir.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the launch of ‘Hum Sab Ek Hain’, an initiative of Sarhad Foundation, Pune, the LG said, “From Himalayas to Sahyadri, from Shivalik to Satpura, J&K, and Maharashtra are deeply connected with each other. We must dedicate ourselves to establishing an egalitarian society and contribute to realising the vision of Viskit Bharat.”
He said that unity in diversity was India’s strength.
“It is deeply rooted in the core values of our great civilization. We have an age-old tradition of peaceful co-existence and India is home to almost all the religions and sects known to mankind and it has enriched our spiritual and cultural diversity over the years,” he said. “Our ancestors gave the ideals of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - World is one family. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realised this timeless wisdom by bringing all the powerful nations together and ensuring consensus on all issues concerning the world today.” Sinha highlighted the reforms introduced by PM Modi to transform the lives of the people of the country.
He assured the Chief Minister of Maharashtra that the J&K government would provide the land for establishing Maharashtra Bhawan in J&K.
The LG also appreciated the endeavor of the Sarhad Foundation to strengthen people-to-people connections between J&K and other parts of the country.
He paid tributes to the fallen soldiers and officers of Police, Army, and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), who were killed in the line of duty while protecting the sovereignty and integrity of J&K.
“Today, J&K is witnessing historic transformations in a wide range of sectors. Frustrated by J&K's progress, the biggest sponsor of terrorism, a failed terrorist state, our neighboring country is carrying out cowardly terror attacks,” Sinha said. “We have full faith in the bravery and courage of our Army, Police, and CAPFs. Every drop of blood of our soldiers, and innocent civilians will be avenged. Terrorists and their sympathisers will have to pay a very heavy price.”
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in his address threw light on the strong bond shared by J&K and Maharashtra.
“India is a living embodiment of unity in diversity. I assure every support to the people of J&K from the Maharashtra government,” he said.
Shinde also thanked LG Sinha for facilitating the establishment of Maharashtra Bhawan in J&K.
The occasion marked the launch of the Maharashtra and J&K Friendship Chapter and e-learning lab for students in Kupwara to celebrate the birthday of PM Modi.
People from different fields were felicitated for their selfless service to the society.
A two-minute silence was observed in memory of fallen soldiers and officers of the Police and Army who died in the line of duty during the Anantnag encounter.
A souvenir and monogram of the Maharashtra-J&K Friendship Chapter were also unveiled on the occasion.
Cultural performances and songs celebrating the unity in diversity were presented by artists.
Khadi Village and Industries Board (KVIB) Vice Chairperson Hina Shafi Bhat; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri; and founder Sarhad, Sanjay Nahar were also present on the occasion.