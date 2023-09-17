Sarhad Foundation’s ‘Hum Sab Ek Hain’ initiative launch | J&K, Maharashtra deeply connected: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra were deeply connected while Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde promised to support the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending the launch of ‘Hum Sab Ek Hain’, an initiative of Sarhad Foundation, Pune, the LG said, “From Himalayas to Sahyadri, from Shivalik to Satpura, J&K, and Maharashtra are deeply connected with each other. We must dedicate ourselves to establishing an egalitarian society and contribute to realising the vision of Viskit Bharat.”

He said that unity in diversity was India’s strength.

“It is deeply rooted in the core values of our great civilization. We have an age-old tradition of peaceful co-existence and India is home to almost all the religions and sects known to mankind and it has enriched our spiritual and cultural diversity over the years,” he said. “Our ancestors gave the ideals of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - World is one family. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realised this timeless wisdom by bringing all the powerful nations together and ensuring consensus on all issues concerning the world today.” Sinha highlighted the reforms introduced by PM Modi to transform the lives of the people of the country.