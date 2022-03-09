Sarpanch killed in Srinagar militant attack

Srinagar: A Sarpanch was shot dead by militants in a hit and run attack in Khunmoh area in Srinagar outskirts on Wednesday evening, police said. A massive operation was launched to track down the attackers, police officials said. This is the second killing of a Panchayat representative in the last ten days in Kashmir.
Police identified the deceased as Sameer Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Rashid Bhat, a resident of Khunmoh. Bhat was affiliated with Peoples Democratic Party and also a part time businessman. Police said that Bhat received three bullets. “Two terrorists opened fire on Bhat from point blank range with a Pistol inside his residence,” a senior police officer told Greater Kashmir. “He received bullets in chest.”
The officer said that Bhat was rushed to hospital in a critical condition. However, he succumbed to his injuries. “Terrorists managed to escape from the spot,” the officer added. The officer said a massive operation to track down the culprits was underway. When this report was being filed, search operation in the area was going on.
Earlier militants had shot dead a member of the Panchayat Muhammad Yaqoob Dar at Kulipora Sundroo Kulgam outside his residence last week.
Giving details about Wednesday’s killing, Police statement said: “Today at about 6:50 pm, Srinagar Police received information about a terror crime incident at Khonmoh area of Srinagar where a Sarpanch was shot dead by terrorists.”
“Preliminary investigation has revealed that terrorists had barged into the house of a Sarpanch identified as Sameer Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Rasheed Bhat resident of Khonmoh area of Srinagar and fired indiscriminately upon him. In this terror incident, he had sustained critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for the treatment where he succumbed to his injuries,” police said. “Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime,” police said the area has been cordoned off and searches were going on.
IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said the “terrorists involved in killing of the Sarpanch were identified,” “LeT/TRF terrorists involved in killing of sarpanch have been identified. We are working on it and they will be neutralised at the earliest” Kumar said.