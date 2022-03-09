Sarpanch killed in Srinagar militant attack

Srinagar: A Sarpanch was shot dead by militants in a hit and run attack in Khunmoh area in Srinagar outskirts on Wednesday evening, police said. A massive operation was launched to track down the attackers, police officials said. This is the second killing of a Panchayat representative in the last ten days in Kashmir.

Police identified the deceased as Sameer Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Rashid Bhat, a resident of Khunmoh. Bhat was affiliated with Peoples Democratic Party and also a part time businessman. Police said that Bhat received three bullets. “Two terrorists opened fire on Bhat from point blank range with a Pistol inside his residence,” a senior police officer told Greater Kashmir. “He received bullets in chest.”