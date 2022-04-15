Sarpanch shot dead by militants in Pattan

A senior police officer told Greater Kashmir that Manzoor was missing since 5.30 PM. “ His family called him on phone and it was switched off,” he said, adding that later near iftar time the bullet-ridden body of Sarpanch was found in an orchard. “He has received two pistol bullets.” A massive search operation by police and other security forces to nab the militants was underway when this report was being filed.

Since March so far, about five panchayat members—Shabir Ahmad Mir and Muhammad Yaqoob Dar of south Kashmir’s Kulgam, and Sameer Ahmad Bhat of Khanmoh on the outskirts of Srinagar—have been killed by militants, raising concerns about safety of panches and sarpanches of Kashmir.

There are 4,400 sarpanches and over 35,000 panches in Jammu and Kashmir. According to Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference, a body of elected panches and sarpanches, 26 panchayat members have been killed by militants in Kashmir since 2014.