Sarpanch shot dead by militants in Pattan

Srinagar: Militants in a hit and run attack shot dead an independent Sarpanch in Pattan area of Baramulla district of north Kashmir on Friday evening while a massive hunt is underway to track down attackers, Police said. The slain Sarpanch has been identified by police as Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo of Gosbugh Pattan Baramulla.
“Terrorists fired upon & killed one Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo (an Independent Sarpanch) at Goshbugh area of Pattan, Baramulla. Area has been cordoned off & search to track the involved #terrorists is in progress. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice,” Kashmir Zone Police Tweeted Friday evening.
A senior police officer told Greater Kashmir that Manzoor was missing since 5.30 PM. “ His family called him on phone and it was switched off,” he said, adding that later near iftar time the bullet-ridden body of Sarpanch was found in an orchard. “He has received two pistol bullets.” A massive search operation by police and other security forces to nab the militants was underway when this report was being filed.
Since March so far, about five panchayat members—Shabir Ahmad Mir and Muhammad Yaqoob Dar of south Kashmir’s Kulgam, and Sameer Ahmad Bhat of Khanmoh on the outskirts of Srinagar—have been killed by militants, raising concerns about safety of panches and sarpanches of Kashmir.
There are 4,400 sarpanches and over 35,000 panches in Jammu and Kashmir. According to Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference, a body of elected panches and sarpanches, 26 panchayat members have been killed by militants in Kashmir since 2014.
Meanwhile, a statement issued by the Police said: “At about 7:35 pm Police received information about a terror crime incident at Goshbugh Pattan area of Baramulla where terrorists had shot dead a Sarpanch. Senior police officers reached at the terror crime spot. Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists had fired upon Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo (an independent Sarpanch) son of Mohammad Sideeq Bangroo resident of Goshbugh, at Goshbugh Pattan area of Baramulla. In this terror crime incident, he had received critical gunshot injuries and was immediately evacuated to nearby hospital for treatment of his injuries however, doctors declared him dead on arrival,”
“Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime. Area has been cordoned and search in the area is going on.” Police statement said.