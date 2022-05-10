Satish Tickoo killing in 1990: Case adjourned till May 23 after counsel says security not provided to him

Srinagar: A Sessions Court here Tuesday adjourned till May 23 a Criminal Revision Petition with regard to the murder of Kashmiri Pandit Satish Tickoo in February 1990.

1st Additional Sessions Judge Srinagar put off the case till May 23 following an email by advocate Utsav Bains, counsel for the Tickoo’s family, who sought deferment of the hearing on the grounds that security had not been provided to him.

While granting the adjournment, the Sessions court posted the revision petition challenging the order passed by a Magistrate court on September 1 last year whereby the application seeking direction to complete the investigation with regard to killing of Kashmiri Pandit Satish Tickoo in February 1990 and filing of the charge-sheet was dismissed in default ( non appearance of the counsel), on May 23.